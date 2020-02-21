Late February is usually the time I start my spring garden planning. Between the Aggie Horticulture website and the Old Farmer’s Almanac, you would think I would be better at it, but I somehow find a way to grow a fruitless squash vine or confuse pole beans with bush bean varieties.
I always buy way too many seeds, and then later in the season way too many tomato seedlings, but I can’t help it. After living in dorm rooms and apartments for most of my life, it is nice to have space for a decent vegetable garden. Getting outdoors just seems therapeutic, and even with all of my allergies, I try to spend as much time gardening as possible. I think many of my fellow gardeners would agree that somehow you seem to get a disproportionate amount of pleasure out of it compared to the time and effort you put in.
Believe it or not, the benefits of gardening are not limited to the nutrients in the food produced — but in the whole process itself. Simply spending time in nature is associated with many varied health benefits. Multiple studies from countries all over the globe associate spending time in “greenspaces” — either natural vegetation or a man-made urban park — with a reduction in heart disease, type 2 diabetes and premature death. A large study from the UK found that people who spent just two hours a week in green spaces had significantly lower levels of cortisol — our primary stress hormone.
The Japanese practice shinrin-yoku, or “forest bathing,” as a form of stress reduction. I like the visual that the words “forest bathing” convey. Smelling crisp, fresh air, hearing singing birds and feeling the soft forest floor beneath your feet does indeed sound therapeutic. Japanese scientists have identified phytoncides, or organic compounds with antibacterial properties, as a possible objective explanation of the health benefits of forest bathing.
“Earthing” is another concept that has shown benefits for improving sleep and reducing pain. The theory is that walking barefoot outdoors puts our bodies in direct contact with the electrons on the Earth’s surface to both physically and spiritually ground us. Modern life has put shoes on our feet, carpet in our homes, roofs over our heads, and moved our jobs indoors, so the earthing movement (much like the paleo diet movement) tries to pull us back to our ancestral roots.
Too hippy-dippy for medicine? You would be surprised — most hospitals and health care facilities here in the U.S. are designed with nature in mind. Healing gardens are protected spaces in many hospitals that patients can go to escape the constant buzz of a hospital floor. A place to reduce stress, provide comfort and instill hope. The Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins — all of the leading hospitals in the country have healing gardens within their facilities to help promote rest and recovery.
So, gardeners and non-gardeners alike, while winter winds down and spring sits on the horizon, plan on getting outdoors and bathing in the beauty of Northeast Texas. Turns out it is really good for you.
