Besides movies, now is the time to catch up on TV/cable series you’ve always wanted to watch. Most of the older ones are available for streaming on Netflix. But Amazon and Apple have poured money into their own, so you may want to examine your memberships. I know a lot of you are “binge-watching” shows that you’ve always wanted to watch, but didn’t have time. Well, now we have lots of time..
Those of you who came late to the party on “Downtown Abbey” (and you probably number in the single digits) can find the popular 2010–2015 series, all six seasons, on Amazon Prime. The series spans 12 years of life with the aristocratic Granthams and their beloved family of servants. The movie is now available at video stores and streaming online on Vudu, Amazon, Google and Youtube. The 2019 film was in answer to the clamor for more, and creator/writer Julian Fellowes was easily persuaded to accommodate the request.
“Outlander,” a popular historical series based on four novels by author Diana Gabaldon, saw four seasons that premiered on Starz in 2014. It stars Catriona Balfe, as Claire Randall, a former WWII nurse visiting Scotland, who in 1946 finds herself transported back in time to 1743, where she meets highlander Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan. While there are only hints of sex and violence in “Downton,” the “Outlander” series is rife with it. But “Outlander” fans (and there are many) are well-pleased.
Another fascinating series is “Versailles,” a Franco-Canadian historical project set during the construction of the Palace of Versailles by Louis XIV. This series premiered in November of 2015 on Canal in France and made it to Canada, Britain’s BBC and the U.S. in 2016. It makes “Outlander” look like a childrens’ series. There are three seasons, with mostly French actors.
Another interesting series is “The Valhalla Murders” from Iceland. Set in Iceland, with an Icelandic cast, it is available on Netflix. The storyline focuses on the lives of two detectives trying to solve a series of killings in Iceland’s capitol, Reykjavik. It’s an eight-part series — a short binge — on Netflix. It is dubbed, with a terrible translation and with sub-titles that don’t match what’s being said. It is irritating, but just pick one or the other and stick with it or it will make you dizzy. I always think it’s interesting to see what other countries produce.
“Reign” is a ‘highly fictionalized’ historical romantic series based on a very young Mary Queen of Scots, and begins in 1557 with her early years at the French court and her subsequent marriage to young Francis, who ascends to the throne following the death of his father. Mary is crowned his queen, but loses that crown two years later, after Francis’ early death. She turns to Scotland.
I have to confess to watching only four segments of the first season (there are four seasons). It’s like a very young soap opera. Forget any attempt at accents. And Mary has a gaggle of ladies-in-waiting who behave like teens on a first date. If you want something more accurate, watch Saoirse Ronan’s 2018 film. We’ll talk more about streamed movies next week.
See you ‘round the television.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
