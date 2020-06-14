With no plans on renewing his lease in Austin and a move back to his home state of Wisconsin in his future, Cody Esser decided the perfect farewell to Texas was to complete a travel challenge.
Starting in late December, Esser traveled to all 254 counties in Texas within 52 days. He took a picture with each county courthouse and documented his travels on his blog, Impulsive Traveler Guy. The courthouses were the easiest way to track which counties he had visited.
“It was like a travel challenge to see how many counties I could visit in a day. There were some days I visited about 18 counties ... I would literally just go to a county, take the picture, get in the car, and drive. If I got hungry, I would find somewhere to eat,” Esser said.
In order to accomplish this feat, Esser started his days before the sun rose.
“I’d usually start my days at about 5 or 6 in the morning, and I would go all the way until about 8 or 9 o’clock at night. So, it was just long days and I would find a place to sleep, in some random town, and basically the next day I would just go at it again,” Esser said.
Mostly, Esser traveled alone with a few stops accompanied by his wife.
“There were a handful of trips where my wife came with me. Some of her family live in Bryan, so we went there and visited some courthouses on our way back for Christmas. She also went with me to the Texas Bowl in Houston, where Texas A&M played, and we went to a few courthouses along the way for that. She probably came to about 15 courthouses,” Esser said.
Juggling his full time job as an academic advisor at an online university and his home life while traveling was not easy.
“The biggest challenge was staying alert while driving. I probably consumed more caffeine than I want to admit,” Esser said.
“The nice thing about my job is because it’s an online university, I have to be available off hours for students on certain days, so my schedule was very loaded towards the beginning of the week. On Mondays and Wednesdays, I work 12-hour days, which is where I get the majority of my hours.”
Esser drove for the entirety of his trip, a total of nearly 16,000 miles.
“I drive a Ford Focus. I average about 40 miles a gallon, with an eco boost, and I used about 400 to 500 gallons of gas. I was happy to see gas go under $2 a gallon. I started jumping for joy,” Esser said.
There were some weekends he was able to visit as many as 40 counties.
It was fortunate that he decided to accomplish this journey when he did, because shortly after its completion, the country shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I got the keys to this apartment in Wisconsin on the 29th of February. The world shut down a week and a half later. I was happy I got it all done,” Esser said.
By the end of his journey, Esser felt both exhausted and ecstatic.
“The end was kind of a bittersweet reaction. Hill County was the last county I went to, and it was kind of bittersweet. On one end, it was a challenge so I had to push myself. On the other hand, I was pretty exhausted from moving like crazy. I was just happy I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish,” Esser said.
His previous work at an IT department helped him find the most efficient routes to visit as many counties in a short period of time as possible with road optimization software and GPS.
“What I would do is I would find a county that was further away. I would find a cluster of counties from a ways away, and I would try to do the far away counties right away, just to get them done because I knew that that was a lot of driving,” Esser said.
If the road back home was unreasonable, he would stay the night at a hotel or a bed and breakfast.
While traveling to every region in Texas, Esser marvelled at how diverse the state is in terms of environmental terrain.
“One time, someone asked why the inspection stickers on the cars were so hard to get off of cars. I heard that someone at TxDot said that, ‘well we design the sticker to work in the salty air of the coast, in the swampy air of East Texas, in the dessert of West Texas and in the panhandle where it gets cold and freezes.’ So, they have to make an adhesive that works for everything because it has to work state-wide. That just goes to show you how diverse everything is. It was crazy seeing signs for snow-plow trucks up in the panhandle but hurricane evacuation routes when you get by the coast,” Esser said.
He compared traveling through Northeast Texas to traveling through piney woods accompanied by humidity. The region reminded him of growing up in Wisconsin and seeing other large trees throughout his neighborhood.
“It was a little bit more humid. I have relatives that live in Louisiana, so it reminded me of when we would get close to them. But, it definitely reminded me of where I grew up in the middle-of-nowhere Wisconsin on about 80 acres,” Esser said.
When he visited Lamar County, he thought that it had one of the more majestic courthouses in Texas.
“I know that was one of the more majestic courthouses. It’s kind of like a mix between the old-school Victorian majestic and the newer courthouses. It was one of the nicer ones,” Esser said.
For the most part, Esser didn’t go out of his way to go sightseeing. If something caught his eye, then he would go check it out. This is his usual traveling method.
“I just like to travel around and see stuff. I don’t really like to have an agenda. That’s where my blog Impulsive Traveler Guy came from. I have a general idea of where I want to go, but I leave the details of the trips on a whim,” Esser said.
An example of this impulsivity is when Esser was still living in Wisconsin, he and a friend decided to go to Canada for a day with just their IDs.
He has also been featured in the Austin American-Statesman in 2018 when he visited all 33 Buc-ee’s chain rest stops that were found only in Texas at the time in three days.
While on his travels, there were a few monuments he stopped to look at such as a ship in Beaumont and certain monuments at the courthouses. He went to Smitty’s barbeque restaurant in Lockhart and the Palo Duro canyon which he says was breathtaking.
Since the pandemic started, he hasn’t been able to travel outside of his county in Wisconsin. Now that restrictions have lifted, he is slowly working on more adventures such as going to Lake Michigan with his wife.
Esser is currently working on a video that outlines his whole trip from a big-picture standpoint and how he was able to accomplish this traveling feat. The video is set to be completed within the next couple of weeks.
To follow along on his adventures, follow Esser on his Facebook page, Impulsive Traveler Guy.
