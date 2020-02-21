Last week’s article discussed some of the fossil evidence showing modern-day cetaceans (whales, porpoises and dolphins) have evolved from land-dwelling ancestors. The fossils are amazing, and “Google Scholar” is a great place to search the names of those species mentioned last week and read the fine details of their biology and discovery.
One of the best short overviews I have found is Chapter 14 in the book “Great Transformations in Vertebrate Evolution.” The chapter is authored by Philip D. Gingerich and titled “Evolution of Whales from Land to Sea.” It can be read for free online.
Whales confused people back to Aristotle. He understood that whales are obviously not fish. They had lungs, breathed air and had mammary glands. As science dove further into the anatomy and physiology of whales, they discovered that modern-day whales still had pelvic structures where their hind limbs would be attached. Some even still retain the hip socket and tiny femur. These bones still serve as attachment sites for reproductive muscles, which explains why they have not entirely disappeared. Google the dolphin named A04, which had four limbs and was captured off the coast of Japan in 2006.
Studying the embryos of whales teased out more data. As they begin to develop, cetaceans sprout four tiny limb buds, but the two hind limbs do not last for long. The embryos also form hair follicles, and the nostrils start as the classical two openings in the front of the skull before migrating to the top as the embryo develops. Most species still have the two openings like other mammals, but for their blowhole. The article “Highlights of Cetacean Embryology,” published in the journal “Aquatic Mammals,” is free to read if you would like more details.
Today, science can explore the story of the whale through the lens of genetics. The closest living relative to any cetacean is the hippo. Published in the journal PNAS (1999), “Phylogenetic relationships among cetartiodactyls based on insertions of short and long interspersed elements: Hippopotamuses are the closest extant relatives of whales” was an article that began to resolve the genetic history of these magnificent creatures.
Another genetics tale published in the journal PNAS (2006) covers the loss of whale hind limbs. Genes famous for the control of limb development such as Sonic hedgehog (Shh) and Hand2 had their expression changed over time and were eventually lost as hind limbs became smaller over time. The article is also free to read if you like the details of developmental genetics.
Google the title “Developmental basis for hind-limb loss in dolphins and origin of the cetacean body plan.” The 2019 article “Genes lost during the transition from land to water in cetaceans highlight genomic changes associated with aquatic adaptations” was published in the journal “Science Advances,” and it details 85 gene losses in the transition from land to water. It is also free to read online.
The full tale of how today’s cetaceans evolved from walking ancestors would take an entire textbook covering hundreds of articles from the realms of paleontology, comparative anatomy and physiology, embryology, genetics and evolutionary developmental biology. The whale’s tale is a remarkable display of the nature of science with the facts from many fields converging into a theory.
