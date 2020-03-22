Inside an airplane hangar Wednesday at Cox Field, a T.G. Givens teacher took prekindergarten students on a virtual field trip, reminiscent of an earlier time when children’s television show, Mister Roger’s Neighborhood, entertained and educated children for hours.
“This week we are studying transportation, and ‘adventure’ is our word of the week,” Shawn Reeves said as campus principal Sheila Ensey held up the printed word while parent coordinator Kim Miller recorded the scene with several airplanes as a backdrop. “We traveled to the airport by car,” Reeves continued. “Can you spell car?
“Remember, air and port make the compound word airport, and air and plane make the compound word airplane,” Reeves said as Ensey demonstrated with words printed on cards.
In like manner, the entourage moved about the hangar, looking at a number of airplanes in various stages of restoration by pilot and mechanic Erik Zarones, owner of Grizzly Air Service.
“Today we were supposed to bring 150 students here for a field trip,” Ensey said. “Instead we took the field trip to them.”
Teachers throughout Lamar County turned to social media last week to stay in touch with students during an extended Spring Break necessitated by the coronavirus.
Aaron Parker prekindergarten teacher Kaye Cooper celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by reading to students while Blossom Elementary teacher Brooke White appeared each day as she read a chapter book to her second grade students. Fellow Blossom teacher Carol Scroggins visited her third grade class from a cow pasture.
“I feel that it is important to stay in touch with my kids because, other than the need for learning to continue, we as teachers have such an important role in our student’s daily lives.” Cooper said. “We are their constant, and at this time with the world being so disrupted they need to know although we are not in our classrooms with them, they have not been forgotten.”
Scroggins said the post with her cows was an attempt “to brighten my students’ day.”
“Seeing their positive reaction through their parent’s comments brightened my day, too.”
White said one of her favorite things to do in the classroom is to sit on the floor and read.
“It wasn’t hard for me to decide what I wanted to do when my principal asked us to make contact with our students through Facebook,” White said.
“I miss y’all, and I wish we were in class reading this together, because I really like hearing your laughter, seeing our smiling faces and hearing you talk,” she said as she ended her first video Monday. “I just miss y’all.”
What began as a way to stay in contact with students during the extended break, now becomes a new normal as schools begin delivering student instruction online until the COVID-19 pandemic clears, and students return to classes. For those without access to the internet, schools are providing printed materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.