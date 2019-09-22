Sunday, Sept. 22
Tony Ramey
Harmony House concerts, Wildscape Acres, Ravenna/Bonham
Blue Water Highway
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Randall King, Austin Michael Robinson, Bri Bagwell, Cory Morrow, Zane Williams, others
Texas Country Music Awards, Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth Stockyards
Moe Bandy
Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Thursday, Sept. 26
Gene Watson
570 E Center St., Paris
Friday, Sept. 27
T.G. Shepherd
Old Red, Tishomingo
Prophets & Outlaws
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Jerry Tims Band
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Sunny Sweeney
Scottie’s Grill, Texarkana, Texas
Billy Swain Band
Stage Stop In, Roxton
Jack Nelson Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Buddy Whittington Band
Tupelo Honey, Denison
Ty Young
Cowboy Club, Van Alstyne
Matthew Bell & The Next of Kin
Allen Public Library, Allen
Dirty River Boys
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Chris Watson
Dan’s Silverleaf, Denton
Acoustic Kleptos
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Zach Romo Band, JD Myers Band
Southern Junction, Royse City
Shenandoah
The Texan Theater, Greenville
Tyler & The Tribe
Moore’s Store, Ben Wheeler
Holly Tucker
East Texas State Fair, Tyler
Saturday, Sept. 28
Boyz II Men
Grand theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Audio House
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Whiskey River Road
Elks Lodge 2433, Paris
Fred Erben
Paris Bakery, Paris
Karl Louis & Rue 82
107, Paris
Lanny and Jimbo
The Depot, Paris
Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Randy Gartman
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Bryan Adam Joyner
Cowboy Club, Van Alstyne
From the Grave
Powder Creek Pavilion, Bonham
Casey Daniels Band
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Michael O’Neal
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Daniel Markham’s tribute to Neil Young
McCall Plaza, Plano
Black Dog Friday
Richardson Bar & Grill, Richardson
Restless Heart, JD Myers Band
Southern Junction Nightclub/Steakhouse
Royse City/Rockwall
Wynn Williams, Kevin Jackson Band
Neon Moon, Yantis
Ray Wylie Hubbard
Vet Fest, Lindale
Brazos Point
9 pm, The Finish Line, Aledo
