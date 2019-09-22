Sunday, Sept. 22

Tony Ramey

Harmony House concerts, Wildscape Acres, Ravenna/Bonham

Blue Water Highway

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Randall King, Austin Michael Robinson, Bri Bagwell, Cory Morrow, Zane Williams, others

Texas Country Music Awards, Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth Stockyards

Moe Bandy

Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Thursday, Sept. 26

Gene Watson

570 E Center St., Paris

Friday, Sept. 27

T.G. Shepherd

Old Red, Tishomingo

Prophets & Outlaws

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Jerry Tims Band

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Sunny Sweeney

Scottie’s Grill, Texarkana, Texas

Billy Swain Band

Stage Stop In, Roxton

Jack Nelson Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Buddy Whittington Band

Tupelo Honey, Denison

Ty Young

Cowboy Club, Van Alstyne

Matthew Bell & The Next of Kin

Allen Public Library, Allen

Dirty River Boys

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Chris Watson

Dan’s Silverleaf, Denton

Acoustic Kleptos

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Zach Romo Band, JD Myers Band

Southern Junction, Royse City

Shenandoah

The Texan Theater, Greenville

Tyler & The Tribe

Moore’s Store, Ben Wheeler

Holly Tucker

East Texas State Fair, Tyler

Saturday, Sept. 28

Boyz II Men

Grand theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Audio House

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Whiskey River Road

Elks Lodge 2433, Paris

Fred Erben

Paris Bakery, Paris

Karl Louis & Rue 82

107, Paris

Lanny and Jimbo

The Depot, Paris

Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Randy Gartman

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Bryan Adam Joyner

Cowboy Club, Van Alstyne

From the Grave

Powder Creek Pavilion, Bonham

Casey Daniels Band

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Michael O’Neal

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Daniel Markham’s tribute to Neil Young

McCall Plaza, Plano

Black Dog Friday

Richardson Bar & Grill, Richardson

Restless Heart, JD Myers Band

Southern Junction Nightclub/Steakhouse

Royse City/Rockwall

Wynn Williams, Kevin Jackson Band

Neon Moon, Yantis

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Vet Fest, Lindale

Brazos Point

9 pm, The Finish Line, Aledo

