Marriage licences issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for week ending Nov. 22, 2019, include
Raymond Dale Chaverria to Kelly Roshell Queen;
Tarynce Emanuel McCoin to Aubry Lynn Ordonez;
Charles David Landers to Noimelyn Ato Gludo;
Lane Curtis McKenzie to Minnieola Pauline Gurley;
Craig Deshaun Starlin to Grasiela Maria Balcazar;
Joshua Lyn Knowles to Mattie Frances Norwood;
Logan Seth Thompson to Ashlyn Brooke Fleming; and,
Robert Joe Wagner to Amber Lee Harper.
