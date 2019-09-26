A glance at the calendar tells us it’s officially fall, but for those who love spending time outdoors, other subtle changes cue us in to what many of us consider our time of the year.
While scouting for deer signs a week or so ago, I could smell fall. Some of my friends who are not outdoors people look at me funny when I tell them I can actually smell fall, but I don’t take offense. They just haven’t had the pleasure of looking back on almost seven decades of living the outdoor lifestyle. The telltale smell of decaying summer vegetation, freshly fallen acorns shaken loose from the trees by squirrels, the blend of sweet aroma that smells like the fall woods indicates to me that cool weather is just ahead.
Plants like sumac, hickory and sweetgum will soon be painting the woods and fields in a manner that would have put the best efforts of Van Gogh or Monet to shame. A famous outdoor writer of the past century once penned the words: “My health is always better in the fall.” After a lifetime of hunting, fishing and spending time in the outdoors, I can relate. I’ll turn 70 this coming year and feel blessed to still enjoy good health. I can do just about anything I did as a 50-year-old, just a bit slower.
While some folks deem spring as a time of new beginnings, I look to early fall as the start of everything I have come to love about the outdoors. Fish take a cue from Mother Nature and go on a feeding frenzy, feeding heavily on baitfish and packing in protein for the cold months that they miraculously somehow know are coming. With hardened antlers, whitetail bucks are doing mock battle with saplings, making rubs and strengthening their neck muscles for the inevitable fights with other bucks over breeding rights to receptive does when the rut begins. The vast flocks of geese that spend their summers up on the tundra and fields in northern Canada are beginning to get a bit restless, probably on the next full moon, many of them will take to the air on their migration. The juvenile birds will fall into the rear of the flocks during migration and follow the wise old gander that has made the trip many times. This is nature’s way, and man has only scratched the surface as to how these birds know their destinations each fall.
Early fall is when many of us sharpen our shooting skills in preparation for upcoming hunts. Those of us who enjoy hunting with a bow should already be well practiced. Rifle hunters still have plenty of time to head to the range, check the zero of their rifle and refresh themselves with proper shooting techniques. It’s always a good idea to go early, by the end of October; most of the popular ranges begin to get crowded, especially on the weekends.
I always give my hunting pack a through going over before hunting season. I am known for carrying way too much stuff in my pack, which is probably the result of the years I spent guiding in the Rocky Mountains for elk and bear. Nothing is worse than getting several miles from camp to discover you forgot to pack rain gear or, God forbid, the skinning knife when it comes time to field dress a harvested animal. I am a compulsive checker when it comes to what is in my hunting pack and that includes always ensuring I have fresh batteries in two flashlights. A hand towel is another must have for obvious reasons, and I always carry two, one for me and the other for my buddy who helps me quarter up an animal and always forgets to bring his.
Waterfowl hunters will be checking their decoys, possibly touching up some of the older weathered ones with fresh paint, making sure the decoy anchor lines are untangled and in working order and giving their retriever some last minute workouts to ensure he is ready for yet another season of lunging into icy waters to retrieve downed ducks. Duck blinds will probably require some brushing in to ensure they look like part of the landscape to passing ducks. It’s not a bad idea to break out that lanyard of duck calls and make sure the reeds are properly set. Come opening morning you want to sound like a mallard or gadwall, not a barnyard rooster with laryngitis. Oh, those batteries used on the spinning wing decoys probably also need recharging or more likely, replaced. It’s time to get busy.
There are lots of fun things to do in the outdoors the next few months, and although I know of nothing more pleasurable than pursuing fish and game, not everyone shares my mindset. Outdoor photography has always been a big part of my job as an outdoors writer, but it is also something I get a great deal of satisfaction from. It doesn’t cost much to get started with an entry level Nikon or Canon camera. Most come with a good lens for close order pictures, all you really need to get started is a 70-300 mm zoom telephoto lens.
