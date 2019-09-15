Tuesday, Sept. 17
Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Jack Nelson Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Chant Duplitine
Music in the Park, Van Alstyne
Thursday, Sept. 19
Tyler McCollum
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Ryan Tracy
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Mark Wills
Texan Theater, Greenville
Keith Mitchell Band
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Austin English
6 pm, Wells Cattle Co. Burgers & Pies, Rockwall
Sept. 20-22
East Texas State Fair
Friday, Sept. 20 - Mike & The Moonpies.
Saturday, Sept. 21-Aaron Watson, Chris Colston, Sabrina Toole.
Sunday, Sept. 22 - The Tuxedo Cats.
The Park of East Texas, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler, Texas, 903-597-2501
Friday, Sept. 20
Mark Wills
Hardy Murphy Coliseum, Ardmore
Chris Colston
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Jimbo & Lanny from Blackland
River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Leslie Satcher and Phillip White
Elks Lodge, Paris
Greg Guymon band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Sunny Sweeney
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Chaz Marie Band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Rhett Miller
Dan’s Silverleaf, Denton
Bent Creek Trio
Taverna Rossa, Plano
Micky & The Motorcars
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Curtis Grimes
Texas A&M University, East Neal Street, Commerce
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Keith Mitchell Band
Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall
Saturday, Sept. 21
Qua Tay Lay Dzo
Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Jack Ingram
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Locked & Loaded
Elks Lodge 2433, Paris
Fred Erben
The Depot, Paris
Common Ground
107, Paris
Michael O’Neal
McGarity’s Saloon, Jefferson
SouthernCross
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Jonathan Muhl
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Jon Christopher Davis
Rick’s Chophouse, McKinney
Red Leather
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Broken Code
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Twisted Whisky
Sidekick’s Bar & Grill, Emory
Big Joe Walker
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Tony Ramey, Jeff Glatz
Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
Keith Richards Band
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.