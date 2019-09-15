Tuesday, Sept. 17

Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Jack Nelson Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Chant Duplitine

Music in the Park, Van Alstyne

Thursday, Sept. 19

Tyler McCollum

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Ryan Tracy

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Mark Wills

Texan Theater, Greenville

Keith Mitchell Band

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Austin English

6 pm, Wells Cattle Co. Burgers & Pies, Rockwall

Sept. 20-22

East Texas State Fair

Friday, Sept. 20 - Mike & The Moonpies.

Saturday, Sept. 21-Aaron Watson, Chris Colston, Sabrina Toole.

Sunday, Sept. 22 - The Tuxedo Cats.

The Park of East Texas, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler, Texas, 903-597-2501

Friday, Sept. 20

Mark Wills

Hardy Murphy Coliseum, Ardmore

Chris Colston

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Jimbo & Lanny from Blackland

River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Leslie Satcher and Phillip White

Elks Lodge, Paris

Greg Guymon band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Sunny Sweeney

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Chaz Marie Band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Rhett Miller

Dan’s Silverleaf, Denton

Bent Creek Trio

Taverna Rossa, Plano

Micky & The Motorcars

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Curtis Grimes

Texas A&M University, East Neal Street, Commerce

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Keith Mitchell Band

Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall

Saturday, Sept. 21

Qua Tay Lay Dzo

Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Jack Ingram

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Locked & Loaded

Elks Lodge 2433, Paris

Fred Erben

The Depot, Paris

Common Ground

107, Paris

Michael O’Neal

McGarity’s Saloon, Jefferson

SouthernCross

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Jonathan Muhl

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Jon Christopher Davis

Rick’s Chophouse, McKinney

Red Leather

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Broken Code

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Twisted Whisky

Sidekick’s Bar & Grill, Emory

Big Joe Walker

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Tony Ramey, Jeff Glatz

Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

Keith Richards Band

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

