Monday, Sept. 9

Greg Guymon & Friends

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Curtis Grimes

First Christian Church, Paris

Big Joe Walker

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Baraoke

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Tiff Taylor

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Thursday, Sept. 12

Tanner Usrey

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Justin Mason

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Dirtwater Social Club

Southern Junction, Royse City

Friday, Sept. 13

Whiskey River Road

River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Asphalt Cowboys

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Ruff Country

Stage Stop In, Roxton

Zane Dockery Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Town Walsh

Cowboy Club, Van Alstyne

Michael O’Neal

House of Beerds, Bonham

Kody West

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Quinten Hope Band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Maylee Thomas Band

Taverna Rossa, Plano

Travis Parker

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Randy Rogers Band, Chris Colston

Silver Saloon, Terrell

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Dirtwater Social Club

Southern Junction, Royse City

Dave Thomas

Culpeppers, Rockwall

Sylvia

Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville

Randy Rogers Band

Silver Saloon, Terrell

Saturday, Sept. 14

No Justice

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Common Ground

Elks Lodge 2433, Paris

The Dirty River Boys, Giovannie & The Hired Guns

Heritage Park, Muenster

Tanner Sparks Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Zach Pohl

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Bent Creek trio

Cooley Bay Winery, Van Alstyne

Jeff Hopson

Cowboy Club, Van Alstyne

Mike Zitto, Maylee Thomas Band

The Sanctuary, McKinney

Zach Romo Band

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

4-Way Street Band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Matthew Bell

Myers Park & Event Center, McKinney

Maylee Thomas

Reeves Family Farm Store, Princeton

Fred Erben

Muddy Jake’s, Sulphur Springs

Max Stalling

Moore’s Store, Ben Wheeler

Mark Chesnutt

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Jeff Plankenhorn

Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

Dirtwater Social Club

Southern Junction, Royse City

Dave Thomas

Culpeppers, Rockwall

Bill Engvall

Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville

Trey Rose

The Station Patio Icehouse, Keller

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.