Monday, Sept. 9
Greg Guymon & Friends
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Curtis Grimes
First Christian Church, Paris
Big Joe Walker
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Baraoke
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Tiff Taylor
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Thursday, Sept. 12
Tanner Usrey
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Justin Mason
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Dirtwater Social Club
Southern Junction, Royse City
Friday, Sept. 13
Whiskey River Road
River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Asphalt Cowboys
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Ruff Country
Stage Stop In, Roxton
Zane Dockery Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Town Walsh
Cowboy Club, Van Alstyne
Michael O’Neal
House of Beerds, Bonham
Kody West
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Quinten Hope Band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Maylee Thomas Band
Taverna Rossa, Plano
Travis Parker
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Randy Rogers Band, Chris Colston
Silver Saloon, Terrell
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Dirtwater Social Club
Southern Junction, Royse City
Dave Thomas
Culpeppers, Rockwall
Sylvia
Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville
Randy Rogers Band
Silver Saloon, Terrell
Saturday, Sept. 14
No Justice
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Common Ground
Elks Lodge 2433, Paris
The Dirty River Boys, Giovannie & The Hired Guns
Heritage Park, Muenster
Tanner Sparks Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Zach Pohl
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Bent Creek trio
Cooley Bay Winery, Van Alstyne
Jeff Hopson
Cowboy Club, Van Alstyne
Mike Zitto, Maylee Thomas Band
The Sanctuary, McKinney
Zach Romo Band
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
4-Way Street Band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Matthew Bell
Myers Park & Event Center, McKinney
Maylee Thomas
Reeves Family Farm Store, Princeton
Fred Erben
Muddy Jake’s, Sulphur Springs
Max Stalling
Moore’s Store, Ben Wheeler
Mark Chesnutt
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Jeff Plankenhorn
Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
Dirtwater Social Club
Southern Junction, Royse City
Dave Thomas
Culpeppers, Rockwall
Bill Engvall
Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville
Trey Rose
The Station Patio Icehouse, Keller
