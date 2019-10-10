As you know, we’ve had our first real sign of fall and as predicted, the fish have turned on. Of course, we’ll still have some warmer weather with low 90 degrees, but on the cooler days, the bite will really be good.
This week take advantage of the fall-type weather and get in on this action. Right now on Pat Mayse, it seems that all the fish are feeding. The larger fish are now showing up at Mayse — a number of 5, 6, 7 and 8 pounders have been caught this week. They’ve been caught with a lot of different baits and this shows they are very aggressive. Bass are not the only fish being caught — good catches of crappie, sandbass and even catfish have been reported.
Now is a good time to be on the water — not just because the fish are feeding really good, but this cooler weather just feels so good. It has turned on the wildlife too — deer and wild hogs are just about everywhere around the lake. I haven’t seen any turkeys but I have heard them in the thicker areas around the lake, mainly in the upper end. This change of weather not only affected Pat Mayse — the same thing is happening on all our area lakes.
Baits that have been effective on Mayse and all other lakes are square bills, bladed jigs, swimbaits, plastic worms, creature-type baits swimjigs, A-Rigs and mid-range cranks. You see, when this number of baits are working, it means the fish are aggressively feeding. It also proves that it’s a good time to just be out on the lakes or just outdoors working on your deer stands or just watching the wildlife. Better go out there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.95 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwater baits at sunrise and deeper crankbaits during the day. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows around underwater structures. White bass are good on jigs. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.
Cooper: Water clear; 83-85 degrees; 1.41 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow on Texas rigged craws Carolina rigged worms, spinner, and crank baits. White bass are good on slabs and live bait. Search for the schools. The blue catfish bite will continue to get better. The channel cats are good on punch bait and cut bait around the white bass. Night time is the right time for most catfish.
Fork: Water stained; 82-85 degrees; 1.52 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, Alabama rigs, spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and topwaters. Largemouth success comes patience among drop–offs and stumps. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in the stumps or man–made structure. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 1.19 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwater tackle in the mornings and evenings. For mid–day fishing use spinners, worms, and crankbait. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows under deeper bridges. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, worms, and chicken livers.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 86 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs and plastic baits around points and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on punch bait and worms along channels and points.
Hugo: Elevation normal, water 82 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, main lake river channel and along shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Trout fair on PowerBait and small lures below the dam and along creek channels.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 82 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures in coves, around points and rocks. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure, channel and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures in coves and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and plastic baits around standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver along creek channels.
Texoma: Elevation normal, water 83 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on morning topwaters, Texas rigged worms, and deep diving crankbaits around channels. Striped bass good on Alabama rig, live bait, and slabs around flats and main lake. White crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish slow on goldfish, live bait, punch bait, shad and shrimp below the dam, around channels and main lake. Topwater action is still ongoing early mornings and late evenings. Striped bass is still being caught on live bait in 30-40 foot of water with boat on drift. Crappie are in 20-30 foot of water below docks with jigs early mornings.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
Jim Blassingame is a Paris resident and an avid angler.
