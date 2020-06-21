A mockingbird woke me and greeted the morning from atop the peach tree in the side yard while a scissortail sang and jumped from atop a telephone pole in the east side yard. I stretched under a light sheet, cooled by a breeze flowing through the rusty screens.
My grandmother was in the garden, gathering what had ripened since the previous morning. Just after daylight she milked, fed the chickens and cooked breakfast for Grandad, who had already fired up his tractor and left for the field.
I always carried no less than two dozen books when I went to visit, so I selected the one I’d been reading before going to sleep, and read a few pages. Two chapters later, she came back down the path, through the gate, and onto the porch where she sat in the shade to prepare the vegetables.
Finally getting dressed, I wandered into the kitchen. She saw me through the screen.
“What do you want for breakfast?”
“Mush and eggs.”
That’s right. Mush. I’d been reading a biography about the life of Davy Crockett and he often had cornmeal mush for breakfast when he was a boy. I didn’t know they ate it because there was nothing else. Living through the Great Depression, my grandmother knew all about mush, so she left the vegetables and came inside to cook a second breakfast, this time for me.
Finished, she went back outside to snap peas, leaving me to read and eat. She threw the stems and leaves over the fence for the chickens and came inside to put some of it in the icebox.
“I’m going to can today.”
“What?”
“The beans are coming on. Do you want to help?”
“What do you want me to do?”
“Go get the jars and lids out of the smokehouse.”
Sighing because I was so put out, I made three trips to bring in the jars while she cleaned up after me, washed the dishes, put them away and started water boiling on the stove to both blanch the beans and sterilize the jars.
Bored, I sat on the porch for a while and slapped flies with the swatter. She made up the beds and we passed each other when I went back into the living room to read. The TV was on, but the picture was so snowy all I could do was hear a game show.
She hand-filled the washing machine on the side porch with a water hose and started a load of laundry. Multi-tasking, she canned until noon while also cooking dinner. Granddad drove the tractor up to the house and refuled. The food was on the table when he came in, washed his face and hands, and sat down with me at the table.
When he washed up, he threw water everywhere like a duck. We ate and she went into the bathroom to clean up after him, then came back to sit with us for a few minutes.
“Why don’t you go fishing, hon?”
“Nah.”
“Take your BB gun and shoot us some of those big fullfrogs, then. I’ll fry the legs up for you tonight.”
“I might, later.”
Grandpa wasn’t much of a talker while he ate, so he just listened. It didn’t take Grandma long to finish eating. I wandered into the living room and fiddled with the radio. She went outside to wring out the clothes and hang them on the line.
Disgusted with my rock and roll music, Grandpa climbed up on the tractor and headed back to the field. I turned the radio off and went out to the front yard to read in the shade of a sycamore while Grandma cleaned up the dishes, canned some more and swept the floor.
She was putting away the mop when I came back inside because the heat of the day was upon us. Bored, I flopped on the couch, flipped through some comic books, read the funny pages in the day’s paper and tried to take a nap.
She rattled dishes so much it was impossible to sleep, so I went into the kitchen and found her icing a fresh-baked coconut cake. She cut me a slice and filled a glass with fresh milk. I ate again and stared through the screen at the sun-blasted yard. Never still, she separated the morning’s milk and visited with me while she churned.
The afternoon passed incredibly slow. Cousin couldn’t come play that day, so I tuned in the fuzzy TV channel and listened to The Dating Game and read.
She was kneading and salting fresh butter when I wandered back into the kitchen and opened the icebox door. There was a Dr Pepper in there with my name on it, so I popped the cap and went back into the living room.
She started supper and had it on the table by the time Granddad came in for the evening. He cleaned up, again spraying water. She swept in behind with towels and dried everything off.
We ate together and he went to feed the cows. She washed and dried the dishes. Uncle and them came by as the sun went down and the evening cooled.
The adults went out to sit under the big mimosa tree and talk the late evening away while Cousin and I sat on the porch and slapped skeeters.
“What’d you do today?” he asked.
“Nothing. I was bored all day. I don’t know how people can stand not having anything to do.”
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Hawke’s Fury.”
