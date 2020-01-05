Sunday, Jan. 5
Greg Hargrove
Guitars & Growlers, McKinney
Classical Series with Gabrielle Gilliam, soprano; Kayla Nanto, mezzo-soprano; Mary Dibbern, piano
Center for the Arts, Winnsboro
Monday, Jan. 6
Greg Guymon & Friends
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Johnny Cooper
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Songwriters circle
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Baraoke
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Josh Osgood
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Texas Country Music Showcase
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Songwriters Night
Guitars & Growlers, Richardson
Keith Mitchell Band
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City,
Thursday, Jan. 9
Thursday Night Jam
Ole Red, Tishomingo
Jett Platt
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Brian Lambert
Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
Keith Mitchell Band
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Friday, Jan. 10
Bart Crow
Choctaw Casino, Durant
Jeremy Phifer Band
River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Fred Erben
Fosters Place, Pickton
The Dirty River Boys
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Spencer Cole Band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Trey Rose
Silver Saloon, Terrell
For Love & Country
Trail Dust Steakhouse, Sanger
Dirty River Boys
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Jamie Richards, Keith Mitchell Bands
Southern Junction Nightclub & Steakhouse, Royse City/Rockwall
Saturday, Jan. 11
Stephen Pride
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Braeden Paul bluegrass
Van Alstyne Senior Center, Van Alstyne
Kolton Hall
Cooley Bay Winery, Van Alstyne
Zane Dockery Band
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
4-Way Street
Cadillac Pizza Pub, downtown McKinney
Summer Dean
Tupps Brewery, McKinney
For Love & Country
The Trail Dust Steakhouse, Sanger
The Oak Ridge Boys
Hill Performance Hall, Eisemann Center, Richardson
Michael O’Neal
Adair’s Saloon, Dallas
Bellamy Brothers, Keith Mitchell bands
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
