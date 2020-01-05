Sunday, Jan. 5

Greg Hargrove 

Guitars & Growlers, McKinney

Classical Series with Gabrielle Gilliam, soprano; Kayla Nanto, mezzo-soprano; Mary Dibbern, piano

Center for the Arts, Winnsboro

 

Monday, Jan. 6

Greg Guymon & Friends

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Johnny Cooper

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Songwriters circle

Love & War in Texas, Plano

 

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Baraoke

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Josh Osgood

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

 

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Texas Country Music Showcase

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Songwriters Night

Guitars & Growlers, Richardson

Keith Mitchell Band

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City, 

 

Thursday, Jan. 9

Thursday Night Jam

Ole Red, Tishomingo

Jett Platt

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Brian Lambert

Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

Keith Mitchell Band

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

 

Friday, Jan. 10

Bart Crow

Choctaw Casino, Durant

Jeremy Phifer Band

River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Fred Erben

Fosters Place, Pickton

The Dirty River Boys

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Spencer Cole Band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Trey Rose

Silver Saloon, Terrell

For Love & Country

Trail Dust Steakhouse, Sanger

Dirty River Boys

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Jamie Richards, Keith Mitchell Bands

Southern Junction Nightclub & Steakhouse, Royse City/Rockwall

 

Saturday, Jan. 11

Stephen Pride

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Braeden Paul bluegrass

Van Alstyne Senior Center, Van Alstyne

Kolton Hall

Cooley Bay Winery, Van Alstyne

Zane Dockery Band

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

4-Way Street

Cadillac Pizza Pub, downtown McKinney

Summer Dean

Tupps Brewery, McKinney

For Love & Country

The Trail Dust Steakhouse, Sanger

The Oak Ridge Boys

Hill Performance Hall, Eisemann Center, Richardson

Michael O’Neal

Adair’s Saloon, Dallas

Bellamy Brothers, Keith Mitchell bands

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

