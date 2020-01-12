I disremember what year it was, but late one cold January night when I was sleeping warm and comfortable under several layers of homemade quilts in my grandparent’s farmhouse, the phone rang. Granddad, who was also the local constable, padded on bare feet into the living room and answered.
“What?” He listened. “Where?” More listening.
By then I was wide awake, expecting to hear him come in and say there’d been an accident, or some folks were fighting, or a house was on fire.
“How many, you think? All right. Thanks for calling.”
Lights went on and I squinted at the sudden glare. He gave my shoulder a shake. “Get up. I need some help.”
For a twelve-year-old, the possibility of being deputized was a jolt of adrenaline. I swung out from under the covers into the chill air.
“We got trouble?”
It sounded like something a good deputy would say.
He already had his overalls on and was lacing his brogans.
“Sure do.”
Knowing it was cold outside, I pulled on several layers, finally noticing my grandmother was doing the same thing.
“Are you going to make us breakfast before we leave.”
“No, hon. I’m going to help y’all.”
That was news. She’d never been deputized before, either. I glanced at the clock. It was three in the morning. The only time she was up and at it was to feed us before we went hunting, when someone was sick, or when the cows were out…
All the air went out of me.
“The cows are out again, right?”
Grandpa shrugged on his coat and reached for the stained felt hat on the rack.
“Yep. Bill said half a dozen head were out over at the Suttle place.”
He leased a couple of hundred acres of pasture about two miles away, and the sagging bobwire fence stapled to bodark posts always needed work. For some reason, the cows decided it was time to do a little exploration out on the gravel road running the length of the pasture that clear night.
Frost lay heavy on the ground. The heater had no time to warm the cab of his ’48 Chevrolet pickup. Sitting between them on the rump-sprung seat, my feet were already cold. That year I had a leather cap with ear flaps, and I pulled it tighter down over my Boy’s Regular haircut.
My grandmother was wrapped in several layers over her house dress, covered with one of Grandpa’s worn barn coats. I glanced down at her bare legs and wondered how she could be warm. She looked as comfortable and nonplussed as if she was sitting on the porch shelling peas.
A coyote crossed the road in our headlights, and a hundred yards further along, a big cottontail. Grandpa didn’t slow.
“He better get his little butt under cover or that old coyote’s gonna have rabbit for breakfast.”
He slowed and turned off on the gravel road leading uphill to the intersecting road.
“There’s one of ‘em right there.” He stopped and a black heifer watched the headlights with interest. Grandpa sighed and shifted into low, approaching slowly.
The heifer snorted and turned, walking down the middle of the road as if she’d been waiting for the headlights to show her the way. A mama cow was standing in the ditch a little further along. She turned and ambled along in front of us.
“This is easy,” I said. It was like cowboys riding drag on a cattle drive, making sure none of them turned back, but better, because the thermostat finally opened up and heat flooded the floorboard.
“It won’t be.” Grandpa pointed. “There’s two more and when we get up there on the road, they have a fifty-fifty change of going the wrong way.”
He was right, they milled around at the intersecting gravel road, uncertain. To the right were more black Angus cows, just waiting for a reason to run away in a tiny stampede. Grandpa picked up his big silver Ray-O-Vac flashlight and flicked it on. It didn’t take but a second for him to find the gap in the fence where a staple had pulled out.
“Rev, you get out and walk around them real slow so they’ll turn this way toward the gap. Mama, me and you’ll stop ‘em from running down the road and push ‘em back in.”
Lordy it was cold, and I was aggravated that I didn’t get to help carry some bad guy to jail. My blood was up, and when one heifer decided to use her size and force her way around me, I tried to cut her off, forgetting she outweighed me by several hundred pounds. She shouldered me into the side of the pickup where I made a head-shaped dent in the door.
My grandmother hollered like she always did when she thought one of us was hurt, and for once I thought she was right. The next thing I knew, I was laying on the ground with sparkles of light inside my head.
Only the sparkles weren’t inside my skull, they were dozens of meteors flashing through the stars glittering up there in the inky blackness. Once she was sure I wouldn’t die on her, we watched the light show while Grandpa shoved the last heifer back through the fence and wired it back up.
Driving home in the warm cab while Grandpa talked to himself about cattle and old fences, I watched even more sky fire through the windshield. Grandpa never mentioned that meteor shower and to this day, I wonder if he ever looked up to see them.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Hawke’s Target.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.