‘Bombshell” is another of the 2019 films that garnered Oscar nominations, a Best Actress for Charlize Theron, a Best Supporting for Margot Robbie, and then a Best Make-Up and Hair Styling. The film is nominally about an event that propelled the “#MeToo Movement” to the news forefront; in short, the downfall of Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. Charles Randolph’s screenplay relies on the moment by moment of the glitz and glamor of women in the news broadcasting industry, the face of their jobs, as it were, and how Roger Ailes ran Fox News.
So much publicity accompanied these events that it almost feels ridiculous to repeat them for the sake of this review. The film is notable for its subject, but also for the makeovers that made Theron and Nicole Kidman into Fox news anchors Meghan Kelly and Gretchen Carlson. And the talent that went into that did win an Oscar.
The film begins with the run-up to the 2016 Presidential campaign and Kelly’s dust-up as a debate moderator with Donald Trump, a sort of foreshadowing of what’s to come. Though Kidman has less time on the screen, she plays a more instrumental part, in that Carlson, who had been demoted by Ailes to a daytime show, files a sexual harassment suit against Ailes and Fox News — with tapes to prove it.
Kelly, we discover, had faced the same harassment and reported it to a senior Fox staffer, who had told her to just avoid him. And that sets the stage for the domino effect that is the film. After Kelly finally decides to come forward, she discovers that she is the 23rd woman at Fox who has come forward, reporting Ailes as a serial harasser.
The presumption was that if you were female, you didn’t go up the ladder at Fox without paying your dues. Margot Robbie’s character is a composite of one of the dozens of junior producers at Fox who discovered this the hard way. But the big settlement went to Carlson, who netted $20 million.
Ailes left Fox in July of 2016, with a substantial buy-out, and Rupert Murdoch also agreed to make a sizeable donation to groups offering counseling and other services to women suffering from sexual harassment.
There are some big names in the film, including Kate McKinnon, Allison Janney and Connie Britton among others. It’s as if everyone jumped on the bandwagon as a sort of symbol of their support of the #MeToo movement. Nicole Kidman plays Carlson with an impish sense of humor. Theron plays Kelly, a savvy journalist with a law degree, as a take-no-prisoners anchor, who doesn’t take guff from anyone, and that includes Ailes. She’s done her bit, she’s over it.
John Lithgow is actually pretty terrific as Ailes, a paranoid, glutenous bear of a man, who ruled Fox with an iron hand as long as he was in charge. And when he wasn’t, it went quickly. The suit and what it threatened quickly got Murdoch’s (here played by Malcolm McDowell) attention and he acquiesced to whatever plaintiff’s attorneys were asking. If there was any bargaining it was behind closed doors. But like CNN for Ted Turner, Fox was a $2 billion golden egg for Murdoch. He wanted to avoid chipping it.
Ailes was the first to go, and then it was Bill O’Reilly, NBC’s Matt Lauer, and Harvey Weinstein. And those were just the big names. But the networks bailed most of them out. Weinstein tried to fight it and failed.
Director Jay Roach plays a little fast and loose with the timeline. In an interview with Seth Myers in October of 2017, Kelly talked about how it was only when O’Reilly was slapped with a $32 mil harassment suit and Fox renewed his contract that she decided it was time for her to speak up. The film has her falling in line.
See you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
