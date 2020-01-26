Everyone had forgotten about “1917,” a project announced in June 2018. There was no advance promotion. It was quietly filmed in Scotland and England, from April to June last year, and then just slipped into the U.S. on Christmas Day. It immediately garnered attention. English film director Sam Mendes (who debuted with 1999’s “American Beauty” — earning him both an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Director) directed, produced and co-authored the screenplay for “1917.”
The story is partially based on one told him by his grandfather, Alfred Mendes, about two young WWI soldiers sent on a mission behind enemy lines to find and deliver to the commanding officer orders calling off an attack that is most certainly a trap that will kill the entire force, 1,600 strong. This takes place soon after the German retreat to the Hindenburg Line, after Operation Alberich in 1917, in the Western Front in northern France.
The film is a marvel of suspense and beautiful camera work, using two young and relatively unknown actors, George Mackay and Dean-Charles Chapman. Each scene is haunted by the prospect of their deaths and whether the unit commander, geared up as they are by the intense planning and the prospect of victory, will actually follow orders. Mark Strong plays one of the officers they encounter on their trek, who advises them to make sure they have witnesses when they report. That was a scary realization.
Cinematographer Roger Deakins contributes to the suspense, using long takes to make the viewer feel like it is all of a piece, that is the film appears to be one continuous shot. Shooting both in front and behind, the soldiers are rarely out of sight.
There are some significant cameos in the film, including Colin Firth, who plays Gen. Erinmore, the commander soliciting volunteers for this very dangerous assignment. He tells the young soldier that aerial reconnaissance has revealed that the Germans have made only a tactical withdrawal to the Hindenburg Line, and are waiting there with artillery to destroy any British Force sent their way. Chapman plays Lance Cpl. Tom Blake, who volunteers himself and his friend, Lance Cpl. Will Schofield (MacKay). Chapman has a personal reason for delivering the message. His brother is a lieutenant in that unit at the front. Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Scott and Richard Madden also appear, the latter playing Blake’s brother.
I think that Sam Mendes (“Sir” to his fellow countrymen) pulled off a sly and intentional coup, slipping the film into the U.S. just prior to awards season. Mendes is no film novice. He did “Road to Perdition” (2002), two of the Bond films, “Skyfall” (2012) and “Spectre” (2015), and besides the double awards for “American Beauty,” he has already won Best Picture and Best Director Golden Globes for “1917.” Universal has also taken home the Producers Guild Award for Best Production with their production credit for “1917.” It reminded me of several of Clint Eastwood’s projects that suddenly appeared at Christmas (think December 2004’s “Million Dollar Baby,” December 2008’s “Gran Torino,” December 2018’s “The Mule”).
* * *
“Underwater” opens with Kristen Stewart in her skivvies, brushing her teeth (think Sigourney Weaver), when all of a sudden the hull of this research facility, miles below the surface of the ocean in the Mariana Trench, begins to creak and leak. Stewart, playing the rig’s engineer, Norah, knows it’s about to blow and she starts running toward the control room, with water, debris and explosive noise following her all the way. Is it an earthquake or a monster?
We’ll let go of facts — like she would have died immediately from the pressure of being that many miles below the surface in a pressurized environment that suddenly blows. The film, directed by William Eubank and starring Vincent Cassel and T.J. Miller, among others, is a disappointing combination of “Alien” and “The Abyss” — the 1989 film with Ed Harris and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, written and directed by James Cameron (who has always had a soft spot for the ocean; think “Titanic”).
Albeit mercifully short, it still pains me to see something with members of an A-level cast so ill-used. But they’re getting paid to do it.
See you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
