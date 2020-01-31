Duchenne muscular dystrophy is just one of many examples of a horrible mutation, a simple change in the genetic code of life that dramatically impacts the person unfortunate to inherit it. For most of human existence, these harmful mutations that occurred in our species could not be treated, but times are changing and hope for many genetic disorders is on the horizon.
An article titled “Somatic gene editing ameliorates skeletal and cardiac muscle failure in pig and human models of Duchenne muscular dystrophy” was published in the journal Nature Medicine just a few days ago. It hints at the possibility of using the ever-expanding power of gene editing to treat and perhaps cure this horrible disease and many more.
Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a mutation that occurs on the top half of the X chromosome to a gene known as dystrophin. Since it is inherited on the X chromosome, the disease mainly impacts males. A female can carry the mutated X chromosome and a normal X chromosome and not suffer from DMD. If she passes the mutated X to a son, who gets the Y chromosome from dad, then the male child will have DMD.
The dystrophin gene produces dystrophin protein, which is critical in the proper structure and function of skeletal and cardiac muscles. It is a colossal gene, as genes go, taking up some 2.4 million base pairs with 79 different vital coding segments known as exons. To make a proper functioning muscle, you need dystrophin to be appropriately produced and get all 79 exons together. Any changes to the gene could cause the dystrophin protein to be made in lesser amounts, in a mutated form, or not made at all. In the case of DMD, it is often a deletion of one or more of these vital coding regions (exons) that break the protein and make it useless.
In short, the missing dystrophin causes your muscles to lose function and the ability to repair damage. This leads to weakness and eventually to a wheelchair. Cardiovascular and respiratory weakness is also a significant concern. You can read much more about the symptoms, treatments, and progression of the disease by visiting parentprojectmd.org/about-duchenne/what-is-duchenne/.
If science could correct the mutated gene so that the dystrophin protein could be made again, then the disorder could be cured. In the journal article I mentioned above, the researchers used the gene-editing tool CRISPR to do just that. They corrected the mutated dystrophin gene in pigs and in human cell lines taken from a patient with DMD. The team used an adeno-associated virus to infect the mutated cells with the gene-editing tool CRISPR, which was designed to correct the mutation. The virus is modified to infect specific cells and deliver the gene-editing tool inside, instead of its normal viral genome.
The team’s positive result gives hope to therapies that may one day help rid the world of genetic disorders like DMD. Google the video “The cutting edge of CRISPR: A lifesaving treatment for DMD.” It is produced by UT Southwestern Medical Center and follows the story of Ben Dupree. It is well worth the watch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.