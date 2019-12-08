Powderly VFD fundraiser 1 (copy)
Stacy Musgrove and the Stoney Creek Band 

 Macon Atkinson/The Paris News

Sunday, Dec. 8

Christmas Pops

Sherman Symphony Orchestra, Sid Richardson Center, Austin College, Sherman

Brent Alexander

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Tommy Ray Williams

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Gary Kyle & The Kin

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Hannah Kirby Holiday Special

Center for the Arts, Winnsboro

 

Monday, Dec. 9 

Greg Guymon & Friends

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Bent Creek duo 

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Songwriters circle

Love & War in Texas, Plano

 

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant, 

Greg Guymon duo 

North Rig Grill, Denison

Scott Sean White

Coyote Sam’s, Tyler

 

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Texas Country Music Showcase
Love & War in Texas, Plano
 
Tony Ramey, Terri Hendrix, Lloyd Maines, Jim Suhler, Ally Venable, Simon Flory and others
KNON Tornado relief benefit, Six Springs Tavern, Richardson 

Keith Mitchell band

Southern Junction, Royse City

 

Thursday, Dec. 12

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Fred Spears

Denison Country Club, Denison

Oliver White hosts open mic

The Loft, Whitewright

Southern Brave

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Eric Erickson

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Justin Pickard

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Keith Mitchell band

Southern Junction, Royse City

Bruce Robison, Kelly Willis 

The Texan, Athens

 

Friday, Dec. 13

STYX

Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Trey Rose

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Jack Ingram, Jon Randall 

Heritage Hall, Paris

Charlie Jones Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Lone Star Skynyrd

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Last Stand

Cadillac Pizza Pub, downtown McKinney

Whiskey Holler

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Designated Drifters, Sawyer Guymon

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Dan Roark

Guitars & Growlers, Richardson

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Cody Wayne Band, Keith Mitchell Band

Southern Junction Royse City/Rockwall

Josh Abbott Band

Silver Saloon, Terrell

 

Saturday, Dec. 14

Steve Stewart Band

The Mist Club, WinStar Casino, Thackerville

Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels Band 

Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Renegade

Elks Lodge 2433, Paris

Fred Erben

South Main Iron, Paris

Southern Cross Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Curtis Grimes

Red River Station BBQ, Saint Jo.

Live Music

Van Alstyne Senior Center, Van Alstyne

Hannah Hoki

Cooley Bay Winery, Van Alstyne

Phillip Wildman

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

No Justice

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Manny & The Gringoderos

Cadillac Pizza Pub,McKinney

James Lann

The Pub, McKinney

Steve Douthit

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Dan Roark

Guitars & Growlers, McKinney

Swift Justice

Neon Moon, Yantis

Jon Christopher Davis

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Exit 51

II Brothers Grill, Plano

Zach Pohl

Café Bohemia, Plano

Buffalo Ruckus

Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

Keith Mitchell band

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

 

 

