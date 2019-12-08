Sunday, Dec. 8
Christmas Pops
Sherman Symphony Orchestra, Sid Richardson Center, Austin College, Sherman
Brent Alexander
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Tommy Ray Williams
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Gary Kyle & The Kin
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Hannah Kirby Holiday Special
Center for the Arts, Winnsboro
Monday, Dec. 9
Greg Guymon & Friends
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Bent Creek duo
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Songwriters circle
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant,
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Scott Sean White
Coyote Sam’s, Tyler
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Keith Mitchell band
Southern Junction, Royse City
Thursday, Dec. 12
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Fred Spears
Denison Country Club, Denison
Oliver White hosts open mic
The Loft, Whitewright
Southern Brave
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Eric Erickson
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Justin Pickard
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Keith Mitchell band
Southern Junction, Royse City
Bruce Robison, Kelly Willis
The Texan, Athens
Friday, Dec. 13
STYX
Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Trey Rose
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Jack Ingram, Jon Randall
Heritage Hall, Paris
Charlie Jones Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Lone Star Skynyrd
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Last Stand
Cadillac Pizza Pub, downtown McKinney
Whiskey Holler
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Designated Drifters, Sawyer Guymon
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Dan Roark
Guitars & Growlers, Richardson
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Cody Wayne Band, Keith Mitchell Band
Southern Junction Royse City/Rockwall
Josh Abbott Band
Silver Saloon, Terrell
Saturday, Dec. 14
Steve Stewart Band
The Mist Club, WinStar Casino, Thackerville
Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels Band
Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Renegade
Elks Lodge 2433, Paris
Fred Erben
South Main Iron, Paris
Southern Cross Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Curtis Grimes
Red River Station BBQ, Saint Jo.
Live Music
Van Alstyne Senior Center, Van Alstyne
Hannah Hoki
Cooley Bay Winery, Van Alstyne
Phillip Wildman
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
No Justice
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Manny & The Gringoderos
Cadillac Pizza Pub,McKinney
James Lann
The Pub, McKinney
Steve Douthit
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Dan Roark
Guitars & Growlers, McKinney
Swift Justice
Neon Moon, Yantis
Jon Christopher Davis
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Exit 51
II Brothers Grill, Plano
Zach Pohl
Café Bohemia, Plano
Buffalo Ruckus
Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
Keith Mitchell band
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.