Recently I was asked two questions that both require much more detail than can fit in this article, but I thought I would give it a shot.
Question 1: Why do I like science and trust it so much?
I like and trust science because of its nature. If you follow the scientific method honestly and adequately, it leads you to the truth. Science is ever-changing and not dogmatic. Science must be verifiable, repeatable and falsifiable. If there is no way to prove it wrong, then it is not science. If you had the evidence to overturn any theory in science, then it would be, nothing is sacred. Keep in mind that a theory in science is the end all be all. Laws, facts and tested hypotheses are just parts of the broader theory, which must explain all of the evidence. The word “theory” is often misused.
Grand changes to science take time on occasion, and science must remain inherently skeptical. Still, it will change in light of new evidence. We have seen this play out as new evidence emerges with the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus. Some seem to enjoy when science changes its mind in light of further data. The nerds finally got something wrong, I guess, but this is how it must work.
Science has revolutionized humanity in countless ways. It is not perfect, but it is by far the best tool we have if you want to discover the truth. If you wish to disprove anything in science, you are welcome to try. Science only progresses via critical review, but you better have the evidence to back up your claim. It is the ultimate “prove it” and will always be our candle in the darkness.
Question 2: What is the most amazing or shocking discovery by science?
This one was tough! What do you pick: electricity, medical science, the discovery of atoms, astronomy or genetics? After giving this, some thought I settled on the “big picture,” and I must agree with the astrophysics community. The most amazing aspect is the discovery of how the elements that make up all of life and non-life get formed. It is a beautiful story and can inspire some deep thought.
We are stardust. The atoms critical to life on Earth like carbon, nitrogen and oxygen were all made in the bellies of exploding stars. Here is a short clip from an interview with Dr. Tyson on the topic, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=slvR1QJIpjw. For more detail, you can watch this hour-long lecture from Jefferson Lab delivered by Dr. Edward Murphy of the University of Virginia. Simply enter this link (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJQjjBR6PbY) or Google “the origin of elements Jefferson lab.” This video is an excellent introduction to the topic, and it just might lead you to investigate further.
As you investigate, keep in mind that you are the universe studying itself. A collection of atoms studying about atoms? One of my favorite jokes in class often leads to a much more in-depth discussion. As a biologist, am I not a collection of cells standing in front of a class explaining cells?
