Q. Dear Neil: I’ve never seen a year like this for henbit. It seems like it’s everywhere. We have wildflowers and it’s growing with them. I guess you take the bad with the good. I keep mowing and trimming the henbit, but I know it will be back. I wish there were something we could do.
A. Unfortunately, it’s just another one of the very wild flowers. Products that kill weeds like henbit don’t differentiate. I wish I had a magic wand for you. Your trimming is about the best solution, but you already knew that.
Q. Dear Neil: Can you tell me what is causing my shrubs’ leaves to turn brown and die, and what I can do to save them?
A. This is iron deficiency. It begins with leaves that are light green, then progresses to yellowed foliage. You will notice that the veins remain green the longest, and it will always show up first on the newest leaves at the ends of the twigs. It is a problem in alkaline soils for plants like gardenias, azaleas, wisterias and some hollies, among others. Adding iron to the soil may help, and adding a sulfur soil acidifier may produce good results. Those treatments should be made during the growing season. Be sure to keep iron products off masonry and painted surfaces that could be stained.
Q. Dear Neil: Our bermuda lawn is to undergo core aeration in April. Is it better to scalp the lawn at 1-1/4 inch before the aeration, or should it be done after?
A. Start by determining why you are having the lawn aerated in the first place. The only times that I recommend aeration would be if you have a layer of thatch (impenetrable layer of undecomposed organic matter that prohibits movement of air and water into the soil) or if the grass has become compacted by pedestrian traffic. I would scalp the lawn first before aerating. However, 1-1/4 inch isn’t much of a scalping. I normally recommend regular mowing of bermuda at 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 inches. Scalping might be one notch lower.
Q. Dear Neil: A friend of mine is growing an avocado plant from a seed. The plant has browning leaves. I found an article that mentions aphids. She said she does not see insects, but I suggested she treat anyway because aphids are very small. Was that good advice?
A. I doubt if aphids have caused the brown spots. It’s more likely that the plant got too dry, had too much fertilizer, or was exposed to too much sunlight too suddenly. After all, avocado trees are outdoor plants, not really houseplants.
Q. Dear Neil: I have a business and purple Japanese honeysuckle was used along a busy street in front of it before I bought it. Unfortunately, it has grown out of hand. It’s now about 2 feet deep. I’d like to trim it and make it look more attractive. When can I do that, and how much can I cut it back? It’s helping hold the soil on a drainage ditch.
A. Purple Japanese honeysuckle doesn’t know whether it’s a shrub or a vine. It’s not uncommon for it to grow exactly as you described. I would use a very sturdy gasoline-powered hedge trimmer and cut it back by 40 or 50 percent, and I would do so immediately. You want to do the trimming before it starts growing this spring. Apply an all-nitrogen lawn fertilizer about March 1 to stimulate vigorous new growth. It will look great by April. Do a similar, but less invasive pruning early each February in future years.
Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Mail it to him in care of this newspaper or email him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.
