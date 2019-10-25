Nocturnal leg cramps, the annoying, painful spasms in the lower legs when you are trying to sleep, is a complaint I see in the office all too often. In fact, up to 60% of adults report that they have suffered from nocturnal leg cramps at some point in life. These cramps most frequently affect the calf muscle, but can also affect muscles in the feet and thigh and can last anywhere from a few seconds to several minutes.
While there is no single clear cause of nighttime leg cramping, the prevailing theory is that they are related to muscle fatigue and/or nerve problems. Dehydration, diarrhea and standing for long periods can all increase the risk of nocturnal leg cramps.
There are several home remedies for nocturnal leg cramps that can be effective for relieving the pain. I usually recommend the following:
Stretch and move: Stretching is often the best home remedy for leg cramps. Stretching out the spasming muscle is often very effective at relieving the spasm and eliminating the pain. Practicing a short stretching or yoga routine before bed can help prevent cramping from starting in the first place. In addition, gentle, moderate exercise of the troublesome muscles during the day can help prevent them from cramping come nightfall. Self-massage of the affected muscles can also help them relax and ease the pain.
Hydrate: Drink adequate fluids with electrolytes to ensure dehydration is not a culprit. Coconut water is an excellent choice. Sugar-free Gatorade, Pedialyte and even pickle juice are all electrolyte-rich fluids that can help alleviate cramps.
Magnesium: Magnesium is the fourth most abundant mineral in the human body, and it is necessary for proper nerve and muscle functioning. Most Americans do not get enough. A warm bath with Epsom salts can be particularly helpful if a lack of magnesium is a contributing factor to the cramping. The body can absorb the magnesium from the dissolved salts directly into the muscle. The use of a good quality magnesium spray or oil directly on the affected area can also be helpful in this case.
Potassium: Potassium is another important mineral necessary for proper nerve and muscle function, and is often used to help treat muscle cramps. In the case of potassium, it really is best to get it from the diet. White potatoes, bananas, spinach, avocado, squash, and salmon are all rich in potassium and should be included in your diet to help reduce cramping.
As always, be sure to speak to a trusted health care provider before starting any new supplement or herb to make sure it does not interfere with any other medications. If you begin to have problems functioning in day-to-day life due to lack of sleep from leg cramps or you develop weakness or muscle atrophy with the leg cramps, seek medical care to rule out a more severe underlying cause.
By addressing nutritional deficiencies, and exercising some home self-care practices, it is possible to mitigate the unpleasant symptoms of leg cramps at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.