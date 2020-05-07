Most of our area lakes are still stained to muddy, but with the sun they will soon be clearing up.
Conditions on the lakes are changing, however, some fish are still in the shallows while others are returning to deeper water. The early spawning females are rested up and hungry. Topwaters and squarebills are working in the early hours. Deeper cranks and soft plastics are working well up in the day. There are still some fish that are late spawners, and these fish are taking creature style baits as well as spinnerbaits and bladed jigs rigged with a swimbait trailer.
One of my favorite baits in these conditions is the stickworm rigged weightless because it is very subtle and quiet as it hits the water, and it can also be very easily skipped. If you have boat docks or piers on the lake you are fishing, this bait skipped under them is very effective.
On all our area lakes we have fish in several stages — shallow, mid depths and even in deep water. The rains, high water, and warm and cool fronts have the fish confused, and with the fish in several stages, it’s just a matter of time before everything becomes more stable. With these conditions, I have more rigged rods than usual on my boat. I’ve got shallow baits such as spinnerbaits, bladed jigs, topwaters, flipping creatures and wacky style plastics. Then I’ve got mid-range cranks, jigs and craws and Carolina rigs. For the deeper fish, I have the 15-feet plus cranks. By having these rigged, I can cover water in different depths faster.
It seems we have more fishermen on the water than usual and more folks are on ponds and private lakes, and it’s very hard to get minnows lately. Fishing on Pat Mayse and our other area lakes has been good. Even if you don’t catch a lot, it’s just great to be out there. Finding an isolated area for your family to fish is so much fun. Let’s stay safe and don’t get too relaxed — we will get through this scary time — and better days are coming.
There’s a sign outside of Brannan’s about Uncle Jesse’s Big Bass Classic being canceled. It made me sad because all the money raised from the tournament went to the kids. Money donated from past tournaments has gone to the Boys & Girls Club of Paris, Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society, CASA for Kids and Children’s Advocacy Center, among many other charitable organizations in Lamar County.
But it will be back.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water clear; 72 degrees; 0.31 feet high. Black bass are excellent on square billed crankbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms in 7 to 12 feet. Plastic frogs and topwater plugs are working early in 2 to 7 feet in or near grass and lily pads. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in creeks fishing in 12 to 20 feet near brush piles and submerged structure. Catfish are excellent on cut bait in 6 to 18 feet.
Caddo: Water stained; 68-71 degrees,1.86 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent in shallow water in trees and cover in 1 to 4 feet fishing plastic creatures, frogs, flukes and rattle baits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and submerged structure. White bass are excellent on jigs and small crankbaits in the main lake. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait and live bait in 8 to 18 feet.
Cooper: Water clear; 71 degrees; level normal. Largemouth bass are good on Texas rigged plastic worms and creatures, crankbaits and plastic frogs in 10 feet or less. The white bass are good in 20 to 35 feet with slabs, jigs and jigging spoons. Catfish are good on live and cut bait in 8 to 16 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 68-72 degrees; 0.17 feet low. Largemouth bass are excellent on plastic worms, topwater and chatter baits near roadbeds, submerged structure and points in 8 to 12 feet and plastic frogs in shallow grass and lily pads. White and yellow bass are good in deeper water off main lake points and humps. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 12 to 20 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 8 to 20 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water clear; 67 degrees; 2.46’ low. Largemouth bass are good on topwater baits and plastics in creeks and coves in 5-12’. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait in 6-15’.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 0.28 feet high. Catfish are excellent on live bait and cut bait in 6 to 18 feet. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, plastic worms and square billed crankbaits in 6 to 12 feet. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on swimbaits and slabs. Watch for diving birds to mark feeding schools or use sonar to locate fish feeding in schools of bait over deeper points, creek beds and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and marinas.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water 71 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes and spinnerbaits around points, shallows and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on punch bait and worms along channels, river channel and in coves.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 60 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait, tube jigs and worms along channels and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 64 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, rocks and in coves. Crappie good on minnows and jigs along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits along creek channels and in coves. Channel catfish good on cut bait and hotdogs along creek channels, main lake and shallows.
Texoma: Water stained; 68 degrees; 0.04 feet low. Largemouth bass are excellent fishing plastic creatures, swimbaits, and crankbaits in 6 to 14 feet. Striped bass good on live shad and sassy shad in the main lake and around points. Striper fishing has been hit or miss from day to day. Most striped bass are being caught near Soldier Creek and the surrounding area. Diving birds are marking feeding schools throughout the lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad and shad along flats, river channel, river mouth and shorelines. Blue cats are being caught on shad along windy banks. Crappie good on jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Crappie are beginning to move up on the banks and are being caught in 10 to 12 feet of water but still not going full bore yet.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
