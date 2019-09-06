Last week my article discussed a gene known as Pax 6 and the general idea of how these little coding bits of our DNA tell the stories of life.
In my “free” time, I enjoy scanning the world of science news. I get a great deal of updates from various journals and webpages through my email, but I also like to search a few on my own. One place I scan over is the Ashley Lab at Stanford University. The principal investigator there is Dr. Euan Ashley. Google him or read more about him in his Stanford profile (https://med.stanford.edu/profiles/euan-ashley).
As I picked around the Ashley Lab webpage, I found an article I had missed in my science news circles. It was written by Hanae Armitage, who is a science writer for the medical school’s Office of Communication and Public Affairs. She wrote the article in June and titled it “Gene networks reveal transition from healthy to failing heart.” The article tells the story of another key gene and gives a glimpse of where gene editing is headed.
The gene in question is known as PPP1R3A, and it can be found on chromosome 7 in humans. The gene is involved in a variety of cells, and it plays a key role in the metabolism of glycogen (stored glucose). The full gene network that PPP1R3A is involved in gets messy, but if you are into the details, I suggest looking over Dr. Ashley and colleagues’ full journal article. It was published in Nature Communications, and it is an open access article. The full title is “Pathologic gene network rewiring implicates PPP1R3A as a central regulator in pressure overload heart failure.”
Heart failure is a major concern in human medicine. It is a leading cause of death and enormously expensive. Mapping out the genes that play a role in heart failure provides science with a foundation of understanding which can be built on and may lead to new treatments.
One of the standouts in the article was that this single gene could halt heart failure in mice, if it was just turned off. The heart seems to switch to glucose as an energy source when heading into heart failure, and this gene plays a key role in the metabolism of sugars, so the link is there.
Finding a single gene that blocks heart failure in mice is pretty amazing. Imagine the day when we master the ability to control gene pathways in detail. Silencing or activating genes with precision may very well become child’s play in the future.
Many of the tools to accomplish this, such as RNA silencing and Crispr modifications, already exist.
Editing the genome is already done on a massive scale in research and with great precision in single cells and small cell populations. The next leap forward will be getting our gene editing tools into large populations of cells inside a living organism and with pinpoint accuracy. Advances in viral delivery and nanotechnology may be the key to this leap forward.
