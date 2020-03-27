I did not write an article last week to give myself time to transition my courses to an online format, due to the viral shutdown of face-to-face college courses.
There is a mountain of information out there on the virus, and I encourage everyone to do your best to verify information via a trusted scientific source. We must all listen to the experts when a new virus emerges. I will avoid saying much about the virus, it is in the news enough, and leave you with two thoughts:
1. Science has more tools at its disposal and can communicate more rapidly than at any other time in history. I have been following the research, but the pace is impossible, and that is a good thing. Last I checked there were 15,200 hits in Google Scholar when you searched SARS-CoV-2.
2. A respiratory virus tends to become less dangerous with time; it is a pattern that has been seen time and again. The goal of the virus is the same for all species, copy the genome and nature will select for more effective ways of doing that. This means the virus should cause milder symptoms in the host and pass itself along without killing the host it is using. Sadly vulnerable populations such as the elderly and those with immune deficiency are most at risk during the initial and more virulent stage of a novel respiratory virus. This is why we must avoid the big crowds and practice the common-sense safety standards outlined by the experts.
Spring is here, and male crickets will be chirping away in an attempt to find a mate. I grew up in the country, and the sound of crickets at night is one of the more peaceful sounds that come to mind. The sounds of nature are often about a male courting a female or two males fighting over some territory so he can court a female, but there is no need to dive into that reality just yet. I encourage you to Google this short video titled “Why Crickets Just Won’t Shut Up.” The video is one from a series called Deep Look by PBS, and they are shot in ultra-HD (4K). If you are looking for amazing and short nature videos for homeschooling, look no further and prepare to be addicted. Use this link to get to their playlist of videos: https://www.youtube.com/user/KQEDDeepLook/videos.
While crickets are noisy and numerous, they can be silenced, by natural selection. A 2006 article published by the Royal Society in the journal Biology Letters details just how. The article is titled “Silent night: adaptive disappearance of a sexual signal in a parasitized population of field crickets,” and it is free to read online.
The article explains how 90% of the male crickets living on the Hawaiian Island of Kauai evolved to be silent in just 20 generations. Singing males fall prey to a parasitoid fly that hunts them down by the sound they make. The advantage of being a singing male was no longer so great, and the more silent mutated males who did not do so well with the ladies in the past started to become much more common since the flies could not find them.
Advantage mutated silent male, creating a silent night for that island.
