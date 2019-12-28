The great thing about movies being released on cable is that it doesn’t have to play here for me to review it. Everyone has access. And that’s why I get to review Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.”
Oh yes, it had a big-screen opener, premiering at the 57th New York Film Festival on Nov. 1, of this year — mainly to qualify for awards season. It had a month’s limited release, garnered Golden Globe nominations, then went to Netflix for streaming on Nov.27. Such is the world of movies today. And aren’t we lucky.
“The Irishman” is produced and directed by Martin Scorsese, written by Steven Zailian, and based on the 2004 book by Charles Brandt called “I Heard You Paint Houses,” a mob euphemism for “hitman.” It’s the ninth picture pairing Robert De Niro and Scorsese, the first since 1995’s “Casino.”
It opens on De Niro playing Frank Sheeran, an Army veteran in a wheelchair in a retirement home, talking about his career as a hitman for the Philadelphia mob. Joe Pesci was talked out of his unofficial retirement to play Russell Bufalino, a strongman whose allegiances extended not only to Angelo Bruno (Harvey Keitel), but also to Jimmy Hoffa. This is Al Pacino’s first film with Scorsese and he chews up the scenery as Hoffa, president of the International Teamsters Union. Hoffa was no stranger to the mob, whose services he often required. And when Hoffa disappeared, it was generally believed to be courtesy of the mob.
Sheeran’s reminisces point in that direction. At one point he’s released for bodyguard duty for Hoffa who, at that point, was known to be laundering money for them. The film runs over three hours, so just sit back with your homemade popcorn and enjoy it.
The film opens on a scene straight out of Sheeran’s memory, as he picks up Russell for a drive to Detroit, their wives in the back seat, for the wedding of mob lawyer Bill Bufalino’s (Ray Romano) daughter. Their wives whine continuously for a cigarette stop, Russell has a little “business” along the way, and soon the glove box holds a gun and stacks of money.
In-between, we get glimpses of Sheeran’s unfolding career with these “wise” guys, with a wonderful CGI camera trick that knocks the years off their advancing ages. It has a political side, one that underscores rumors swirling about Joe Kennedy, and unattractive to Jack. The film may be long, but it’s what Scorsese does best. And “The Irishman” won’t disappoint. See you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
