Freezing rain coated everything beyond the sweating casement windows of my grandparent’s farmhouse.
“We’re gonna freeze out there,” Cousin said, pulling on a pair of insulated coveralls.
“It’ll be worth it.” I layered up with long johns, insulated socks, a pair of old wool pants that had somehow come into my possession, wool shirt, sweater, and a thick coat. “I just love goose hunting.”
In our late teens, we’d decided to hunt everything that would run from us that year. It was our New Year’s resolution, and we’d begun the day before on a quail hunt that filled our game bags.
It wasn’t quite cold enough for the road to freeze that dark morning, but the ice on the windshield was thick. It took a while for the truck’s thermostat to open and give us enough heat. Minutes later, we headed for the river bottoms.
“You’re sure the geese are there?”
Cousin nodded in the dim lights of the dashboard.
“Yep. Delbert P. Axelrod called and said he saw them last night.”
I took my foot off the gas, letting the engine slow.
“You didn’t tell me it was him that told you. He’s not coming, is he?” Delbert’s antenna didn’t pick up all the channels, even back in the early 1970s. “You remember the last time we hunted geese with that boy.”
It was an evening hunt a year earlier, when the three of us crawled across two acres of ground to put the Phantom Sneak on a lake full of geese. In his excitement, Delbert jumped up and ran out onto the ice, “to get a better shot,” as he explained. His feet went out from under him and I thought he’d killed himself when he landed flat on his back hard enough to make my own teeth ache.
Cousin wouldn’t meet my eye.
“I didn’t say he was coming.”
“You didn’t say he wasn’t.”
“Well, you know, he called to tell us, so I reckon he can come if he takes a notion.”
“Where did you say we were stopping?”
“Near that old barn where we parked the last time.”
“Good.” I sped up and passed the turnoff.
“Hey, where are you going?”
“Remember when we left last year, and saw that little neck of water coming up toward the road past the barn, and how those mallards were dropping in even with us sitting there watching?”
“Yeah.”
“That’s where we’re going.”
In the dim, gray dawn diffused by thick clouds and a steady freezing mist, my spirits sank when I pulled down a two-lane track to find Delbert’s truck parked right where I intended to stop, about a hundred yards from the frozen shore.
Delbert stepped out of the pickup, speaking in a voice loud enough for our long gone ancestors to hear.
“I thought you guys were never gonna get here.”
I sighed.
“Shhh. Thought you’d park up at the barn.”
“I thought about it, but then figured you’d rather hunt this little neck, ‘cause you sat here so long last year watching those ducks, so I came on around.”
Cousin and I frowned at each other. Cousin mouthed.
“How’d he do that?”
I shrugged, thinking that despite his loud mouth, Delbert might have finally reached a point that he was showing some sense. We pulled on hip waders as Delbert leaned into his truck. A dropped box of shotgun shells burst open with a rattle.
Shhhh!!!
He rustled around for a minute, speaking in a boxing announcer’s tone of voice.
“I can’t see a thing in here. This dome light’s as weak as my grandmother.”
Shhhh.
The world was suddenly flooded with light when he flicked on the dash lights, then the headlights. Cousin bounded over and slapped them off.
“Hey dummy, the birds are right there.”
“Yeah, I saw some of them in the light. Can you believe there are that many? You know, I think when I grow up I’m gonna open my own guide service.”
I closed my eyes in an effort not to throttle him
“You’re not going to need those shells, because you’re about to flush them all.”
Delbert acted like he didn’t hear him.
“It’s freezing out here. I’m gonna need my scarf, and I think I’ll put on a sweater under my coat. Give me a minute to find it.”
He stepped up on the truck’s icy running board and leaned inside. His foot slipped with a loud thump. Delbert fell inside, grabbing for support. His hand hit the steering wheel and the horn sounded loud and long.
Cousin grabbed him by the shoulders and yanked Delbert away. The world exploded as thousands of geese took wing in the dim morning light.
Empty shotgun cradled in my arm, I watched a cloud of snow geese disappear fast enough to almost leave contrails.
Delbert turned toward Cousin with a wide smile.
“I told you this lake was full of geese.”
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Hawke’s Target.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.