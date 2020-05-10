Though the school year has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, some activities still carried on, such as the state Visual Arts Scholastic Event, where two Chisum ISD artists managed to snag some gold.
According to Chisum High School art teacher Mario Munguia, junior Alexis Copeland and sophomore Kristen Parson each received a gold medal for the 2D artwork they submitted.
“It’s an amazing accomplishment,” Munguia said. “Alex and Kristin are some of my best students. Alex helped with a mural in the fall. They are both really high achievers.”
Parson, the daughter of Brent and Sherry Parson, said her work, “Unbreakable Bond,” was a mixed media piece.
“The background is done with acrylic paint and alcohol. The portrait of me with my cat is done in oil paint. The flowers are done with embroidery thread,” she said. “I believe it is the best thing I created in his class this year.”
Parson is partial to oil paints, according to Munguia, but for this work, she decided to push her technical skills.
“Oil paint is definitely my favorite medium to work with,” Parson said. “I chose to use a variety of mediums to make it more complex and interesting.”
She deliberately wore a striped shirt and added the flowers to her hair for the same reason.
“I made it to include the flowers in my hair so that I could include the element of embroidery,” Parson said. “I also chose to wear the striped shirt versus a solid one to add more visual interest. Mr. Munguia did a lecture over using alcohol techniques in class one day, so I decided to try it on the background of my piece.”
In the self-portrait, Parson is cradling her cat, Callie, who she painted from a photograph.
“None of the work was done from life,” she said. “I took a photo of me holding the cat, and I had the flowers pinned in my hair.
“I chose to include my cat because animals are my favorite thing to paint. The cat was a difficult model. It took at least 20 tries to get her to look at the camera.”
She has been creating art since elementary school, she said.
“I have been creating art since I was in elementary school and started taking painting classes with Mrs. Musick,” Parson said. “I was in her art class for two years in middle school as well as my freshman year of high school.”
The portrait took her about two months to create, she said.
While she loves art, Parson said she doesn’t believe she’ll have a career in it.
“Next year I plan to take Mr. Munguia’s art 3 class and compete in VASE again,” she said. “I don’t plan to have a career in art. I would prefer to just keep it as a hobby.”
Copeland’s work, “The World’s Grasp,” features two hands with an anatomical heart strung between them like a puppet on a string.
“I just thought of them to grasp the heart,” Copeland said, “like taking captive the heart of somebody.”
The work is done completely in oils, she added, her favorite medium, and she used Munguia’s hands to create the painting.
“It probably took me three months,” Copeland said. “I took a photo of him in the grasp pose.”
For the heart, she said she looked at several images of hearts and “just did it from my mind.”
Copeland praised Munguia’s class for introducing her to several new methods of art.
“I learned a lot of new techniques,” she said. “This year I learned a lot about pottery. He’s brought a lot of new things to the table.
“He’s really patient and just a good art teacher.”
This year’s state art competition was supposed to take place in San Marcos in late April, however, because of the pandemic, the contest was judged entirely online.
“I was looking forward to going there,” Copeland said.
Still, when she heard the news, she was excited about her award.
“I think the VASE competition is really fun,” she said.
She does think that art will be a part of her life, outside of classes.
“I plan on using it somehow in the future (for a career),” Copeland said, “I’m just not sure what.”
Just getting to the state competition is tough, Munguia said, since less than 10% of the art students in each region get to go, let alone get a gold medal.
“They are amazing achievers and really good students,” he said. “They deserve this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.