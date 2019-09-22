Daughters of The Republic of Texas
The George Washington Stell Chapter, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, met at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at Paris Golf and Country Club. Eight women attended. Chaplain Nancy Nance voiced the invocation and the group pledged the American Flag and the Texas Flag, after which brunch was served.
Connie Dodd was in charge of the program, on the place names of Texas.
After the program, Ruth Ashmore was sworn in as president, and Holly Blackmond as vice-president, by Diane Erwin, who also gave the treasurer’s report.
The group discussed moving the Daughters of The Republic of Texas plaque to a different place and Susan Swint, Nancy Nance and Ruth Ashmore were appointed to a committee for the project.
The bylaws were discussed as well as dues.
Nance held a memorial for Linda Stancell, mother of Melissa Stancell. Members decided to give a memorial donation to one of the group’s state projects in her memory.
With no other business to discuss, the members of the group adjourned.
Paris Newcomers Club
The Paris Newcomers Club met Sept. 12 at Paris Golf and Country Club.
Membership dues are to be collected for 2020.
The nominating committee presented the slate of officers for next year: Sue Ann Brown, president; Mary Jo Newman, first vice-president and programs; Ursula Coffey, second vice-president and hospitality; Jo Carr, treasurer; Carol Slawey, recording secretary; Gail Howe, corresponding secretary, Sherry Seeliger, historian; and Arnetta Bailey, parliamentarian.
Guest speaker was Stephen Terrell, with the Lamar County Coalition, founded in 1992 to bridge business with school.. Bailey reported a bake sale is planned for the November meeting. The Christmas party will be held on Dec. 13. The birthday raffle celebrated birthdays for Elaine Babb, Roma Street, Dora Carley and Carol Dean.
There were 31 members present and Martha Garmon was a guest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.