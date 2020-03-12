On Pat Mayse, the water temps are in or close to the mid 50s and the water is only slightly stained. Some bass are moving into the shallows and even with the high winds, fish are being caught. The protected coves are the best percentage areas to check out. In these protected coves, a number of baits are producing such as bladed jigs, spinnerbaits and crankbaits. Of course you can also catch fish on the old standby jig and craw combos as well as Texas and Carolina Rigs. Usually when you see fish being caught on a number of different baits it means the fish are hungry and feeding.
I am really getting excited about this spring and since Monday was a full moon, the spawning cycle is about to get started. Whatever you do, don’t fight the wind, or let it get you down. After you put your boat in, take a little time to run the lake to find the warmest water in the protected coves. Water temps on the main lake at Mayse are in the low to to mid 50s, but if you take a little time, you can find water in those protected coves in the higher 50s and this will give you a better chance to catch fish. This holds true on any of our area lakes, except on Lake Fork. For some reason Lake Fork fish move in quicker than other area lakes. This is really out of the norm because Fork is larger in size and smaller bodies of water usually heat up faster and the spawning cycle begins sooner. Areas on Pat Mayse where the cycle begins first is Pat Mayse West and the coves and pockets in that area of the lake.
Higher percentage baits for these areas are single Colorado Blade spinner baits, bladed jigs, stick worms, drop-shots, lipless crankbaits, jig and craw combos, and Tokyo Rigs. Of course there are several more baits that will work and you can experiment with some of your personal best early spring baits.
I just feel that this year there will be some really big bass caught on Mayse. Maybe it’s just that I’m overly excited about this spring spawn. So get those boats cleaned out and your rods and reels oiled up and ready because it’s about to break loose on Mayse and area lakes. Better make sure you have fresh line on those reels because I believe this is going to be a Big Bass year. Just be safe – and I’ll see you on the lake.
Do you know any university students looking for a paid summer internship? They have the opportunity to gain hands-on job experience assisting Texas Game Wardens with patrols. There are nine slots available in various regions of the state and selected applicants will be able to learn about the various job duties of a game warden during the 10-week internship. The internship, which runs from May 19 through July 26, will require students to assist for 20 hours per week on weekend. Applications are due March 27. To apply, visit the job listing webpage on the TPWD website. Locations include San Angelo, Fort Worth, Lufkin, Lubbock, Temple, Upper Coastal Counties – 2 available positions (duty station options Include: Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Orange, Jefferson, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Brazoria), and Lower Coastal Counties – 2 available positions (duty station options Include: Cameron, Hidalgo, Nueces, San Patricio, Kenedy, Kleberg, Willacy, Refugio, Aransas, Calhoun, Jackson, Victoria). Applicants should consider that lodging is not provided before applying.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 52 to 54 degrees; 0.55 feet high. Black bass are fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits near creeks. Crappie are fair with light-colored jigs and minnows in deeper water 22 to 30 feet. Catfish are fair on cut bait and blood bait.
Caddo: Water stained; 52 degrees; 0.89 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair. Crappie are fair on minnows and light jigs. White bass are fair on slabs and jig combo in the deeper water. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live bait.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 55 degrees; 1.06 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms in natural colors, lipless crankbaits, and spinners in creeks and coves. The white bass are good on slabs and live bait in deeper water 30 to 40 feet. Catfish are good on live and cut bait.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 50 to 52 degrees; 0.08 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on lipless crankbaits, chatter baits, and bladed jigs. Pre-spawn bass activity near creeks and brush near the shoreline. White and yellow bass are fair. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows staging near creeks in 12 to 18 feet. Catfish are fair on prepared bait and cut bait in deeper water.
Sulphur Springs: Water stained; 51 to 52 degrees; 1.33 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on bladed jigs in creeks. Crappie continue to be fair on minnows and jigs in 20+ feet of water. Catfish are fair on cut shad and live bait.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 52 degrees; 0.99 feet high. Catfish are excellent on live bait and cut bait at 25 to 45 feet. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and square billed crankbaits in coves and creeks. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slab and jigs in 25 to 40 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows around structure.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water 47 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and spoons around brush structure and points. Channel catfish slow on punch bait and worms around channels and coves.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 49 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam and around channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam and around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait, tube jigs and worms around channels, rocks and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 50 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, flukes, plastics and sassy shad around brush structure, creek channels, points and rocks. White bass and crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, river channel and standing timber. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and stinkbait around creek channels, river channel and river mouth.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, plastics and spoons around coves and points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp below the dam and around creek channels.
Texoma: Elevation normal, water 49-51 degrees. Striped bass fair on flukes, live shad and plastic baits in the main lake, river channel and river mouth. Striped bass fishing is still not great, some striper are still being caught on live shad and by dead-sticking. Anglers should look for active feeding striper and try these two methods. Striped bass should be gathering near river mouths for spring spawning runs. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad along the river channel and river mouth. Blue cats are still being caught by juglining in 40 to 50 feet of water. Anglers should concentrate on river and deep creek channels. Largemouth bass are fair fishing plastics and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs by boathouses, submerged vegetation, and timber.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.