Sunday, July 28

Jeremy Phifer

Ole Red, Tishomingo

Vincent Neal Emerson

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Mike & The Moonpies

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Monday, July 29

Greg Guymon & Friends

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Johnny Cooper

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville

Tuesday, July 30

Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grany

Wednesday, July 31

Tyler Rogers hosts open jam

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney,

Texas Country Music Showcase

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Bryan Lynn Jones Band

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Thursday, Aug. 1

The Lawless

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Max Stalling

Courtyard Theater, Plano

Jamie Weger

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Whiskey Prophets

Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

Bryan Lynn Jones Band

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Friday, Aug. 2

Whiskey River Band

River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Designated Drifters

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Tanner Usrey

Cowboy Club, Van Alstyne

Prophets & Outlaws

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Merrol Ray & The Regulators

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Judson Cole, Brian Lynn Jones band

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

John Schneider

Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville

Saturday, Aug. 3

Sugarland, Jennier Nettles

Global Event Center, WinStar Casino, Thackerville

Hanah & Hailee

Ole Red, Tishomingo

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Bart Crow, Austin English

Red River Station BBQ, Saint Jo

Merrol Ray & the Regulators

The Depot, Paris

Michael O’Neal

107, Paris

Karaoke

Elks Lodge 2433, Paris.

Kevin Jackson Band

Mardi Gras, Mt. Pleasant

Blackout Betty

Kiotee Club, Denison

Larry Martin

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Ward Davis

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Spencer Cole band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Monte Montgomery, Maylee Thomas Band

Guitar Sanctuary, McKinney

Justin Myers

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Mo Pitney, Brian Lynn Jones bands

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

