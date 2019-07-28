Sunday, July 28
Jeremy Phifer
Ole Red, Tishomingo
Vincent Neal Emerson
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Mike & The Moonpies
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Monday, July 29
Greg Guymon & Friends
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Johnny Cooper
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville
Tuesday, July 30
Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grany
Wednesday, July 31
Tyler Rogers hosts open jam
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney,
Texas Country Music Showcase
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Bryan Lynn Jones Band
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Thursday, Aug. 1
The Lawless
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Max Stalling
Courtyard Theater, Plano
Jamie Weger
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Whiskey Prophets
Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
Bryan Lynn Jones Band
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Friday, Aug. 2
Whiskey River Band
River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Designated Drifters
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Tanner Usrey
Cowboy Club, Van Alstyne
Prophets & Outlaws
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Merrol Ray & The Regulators
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Judson Cole, Brian Lynn Jones band
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
John Schneider
Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville
Saturday, Aug. 3
Sugarland, Jennier Nettles
Global Event Center, WinStar Casino, Thackerville
Hanah & Hailee
Ole Red, Tishomingo
Ray Wylie Hubbard
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Bart Crow, Austin English
Red River Station BBQ, Saint Jo
Merrol Ray & the Regulators
The Depot, Paris
Michael O’Neal
107, Paris
Karaoke
Elks Lodge 2433, Paris.
Kevin Jackson Band
Mardi Gras, Mt. Pleasant
Blackout Betty
Kiotee Club, Denison
Larry Martin
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Ward Davis
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Spencer Cole band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Monte Montgomery, Maylee Thomas Band
Guitar Sanctuary, McKinney
Justin Myers
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Mo Pitney, Brian Lynn Jones bands
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
