A
bright light filled the interior of the truck cab. Much stronger than the dash lights, or my headlights illuminating three other pickups traveling in front of us as we traveled down a two-track lane toward a series of drained rice fields.
Doc twisted around in the shotgun seat.
“Delbert, can you turn down the brightness on that phone?”
A dim bulb himself, Delbert P. Axelrod answered.
“I don’t know how. I just got it yesterday.”
In the rearview mirror, I watched him shield the screen with one hand.
“It’s four in the morning. What are you doing?”
“Checking my emails. I might post some photos on Facebook while we’re hunting.”
The guide’s truck parked beside a dark barn and we pulled into a ragged line. He and Jerry Wayne stepped out of that truck at the same time Wrong Willie opened his door on mine and stumbled out
“I can’t see because my night vision is gone. Delbert, turn that phone off.”
Delbert was still punching at the screen as the rest of the Hunting Club membership gathered around the guide for instructions. Not that we needed any. We’ve been goose hunting in South Texas for decades and knew our job was to scatter out a couple of hundred sock decoys across the harvested field.
Once they were in place, we’d collect our gear, usually from a trailer pulled by four-wheelers, don white smocks to help us blend with the fake snow geese, and lay down in the decoys to wait on the first flights of the day.
Delbert carried decoys in one arm, and the new phone in his free hand. By the time we had all the decoys out, he stepped back and took a photo of the spread. Unfortunately, his flash was on.
Guide shot across the field like a rocket.
“What are you doing????”
“Taking pictures.”
“No flashes! That looked like a nuclear blast out here in the dark.”
Shotgun cradled in the crook of his arm, Doc had a suggestion.
“Turn your flash off, Delbert.”
“I don’t know how.”
Guide still wasn’t happy.
“That’s the brightest screen I’ve ever seen. It looks like your hand’s on fire. Turn the durned thing off.”
In the gathering dawn, Delbert fiddled with his infernal device.
“I can’t do that either.”
“Then put it in your pocket,” Jerry Wayne suggested.
He stuffed the device into his jacket pocket. A glow through the material was like an airplane beacon.
“Lay on that side,” Guide said, and pointed out where he wanted the rest of us to set up.
The eastern glow told us dawn was almost upon our field. I glanced around, seeing most of the membership lying on their sides, propped on one elbow. The first vee of geese honked high overhead, well out of shooting distance.
“Won’t be long now,” Woodrow said, softly.
A quiet snore made me grin.
“Delbert’s asleep.”
“At least he won’t be waving that stupid phone around.”
Those words were barely out of Wrong Willy’s mouth when a loud, obnoxious ring tone sounding like an industrial klaxon made everyone jump. I twisted around to see Delbert pop up like a Jack-in-the-Box, fumbling for his phone.
It was buried in that coat pocket, sealed in by the long white smock which he’d buttoned from neck to knees. A flock of snow geese that had been settling toward our spread pounded for altitude at the sight of the thrashing hunter only ten feet from where I lay.
The klaxon continued, jolting the morning still. It continued to ring, as Delbert flailed about until the call went to voicemail.
“Hey!” Guide sat up. “If we don’t get any shots this morning, it ain’t my fault!”
“He seems angry,” Wrong Willie said.
Still lying prone, I propped my head on one hand.
“I believe he’s irritated at your friend.”
“He’s your friend, too!”
“You’ve known him longer, and besides, what was your name again?”
Guide army crawled to where we lay.
“I thought y’all were friends.”
“Often a mistaken supposition.” I gave him my most friendly smile.
“Huh?”
Doc shushed us.
“Geese coming in.”
Here they came, wings cupped to land.
Shotguns rose.
The klaxon went off again. Birds flared.
“Hello?” Delbert sat up. “Oh, yeah, this is Delbert P. Axelrod.” He listened for a moment, then punched the phone’s screen. One eye on the sky, I couldn’t take my eyes off the strangest human I’ve ever known. Delbert finally shook his head. “No, I don’t want a better insurance rate.”
Red-faced and bug-eyed, Guide sat straight up.
“You’re taking telemarketing calls while we’re supposed to be hunting?”
“I didn’t know that’s what it was until I answered.”
Doc hissed.
“Put the phone down. Here they come.”
The air was suddenly full of geese and shotguns roared. Birds fell, and then another wave came in, and another. After a while we rose along with the guide to pick up the birds.
On the way back, Guide suddenly stopped at the sound of a glass/plastic crunch.
“Oops.”
He was standing beside where Delbert P. Axelrod had been lying, and smiling.
“I hope you got the insurance with this new phone. I’m afraid I stepped on it.”
Delbert reached into his pocket. “It wasn’t mine. I have it right here.”
Guide frowned.
“Then who…?” He reached down to pick up the phone and recognized it as his. “And I felt so good a moment ago.”
Delbert P. Axelrod’s phone went off again and he answered.
“Yeah, Mom. We’re here and got a lot of birds, but the Guide stepped on his phone a minute ago. He’s bummed.”
Guide gave Doc a sad look.
“I have another guide to suggest for your next hunt.”
He sighed.
“I bet you do.”
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Hawke’s Target.”
