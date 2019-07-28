Quentin Tarantino is almost a film category by himself. The popular movie-maker, whose summer release, “Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood,” opened here this weekend, is recognized for bridging the gap between “cinema” in the artistic sense and movies — by mining the two most important themes in American film — sex and violence.
Since he burst on the scene in 1992 with “Reservoir Dogs,” he has made nine films, all of them written by him, and all of them using every genre of American film: horror films, historical dramas, crime thrillers, murder mysteries, war movies, comedy, et al. He’s used all the classic American tropes, because he believes art and pleasure aren’t two different things. Movies are to be enjoyed. He’s known for paying homage to famous previous films and pop culture references, as well as aestheticising violence.
“Reservoir Dogs” is about five strangers who get together for a jewelry heist that goes terribly wrong, and stars several of his go-to favorites, like Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen, Steve Buscemi, Tim Roth and Chris Penn. C’mon, every director has his favorites. Have you ever seen a Scorsese film without Joe Pechi or De Niro? Tarantino followed that with 1994’s “Pulp Fiction,” for which he received an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and a directing nomination.
“Kill Bill” was in reality two films, and was an homage to grindhouse movies (B movies that favored violence), and a pastiche of martial arts, samurai, blaxtploitation films, and spaghetti Westerns. It was made with some of his actress favorites, Uma Thurman, Daryl Hannah, Lucy Lieu and Viveca A. Fox.
“Inglorious Basterds” gave him an opportunity to work with Brad Pitt, who is back in “Once Upon a Time.” But I will always remember it for discovering the wonderful German actor Christoph Waltz, who played the deliciously sadistic SS officer Hans Landa. “Basterds” offered an alternative history to the attempt to assassinate the leadership of the Third Reich and the end of WWII.
His most commercial success was 2012’s “Django Unchained,” set in the Old West as well as the Antebellum South, starring Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Waltz, as well as Samuel L. Jackson — famous in Tarantino lore as the proselytizing killer in “Pulp Fiction.’ “Django” made over $425 million with a $100 million budget.
Now comes “Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood,” with DiCaprio playing a television western star who’s struggling to get a movie career off the ground. Brad Pitt plays his loyal stuntman and best friend. It, too, is set in an alternative Hollywood, during the Manson murders. Margot Robbie plays Sharon Tate, a victim of that notorious crime.
Premiering at Cannes this year, critics called it “Tarantino’s love letter to ’60s L.A.” You may hate Tarantino. But you’ll have to agree he’s never boring. Can’t wait.
See you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
