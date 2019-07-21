‘How does this happen!!!???”
Wrong Willie looked up from his archaeological dig in my truck’s back seat.
“I can’t find that box of sinkers we bought yesterday.”
“You’re not listening to me. It’s almost as if I’m talking to the War Department.”
“What? I wasn’t listening. We have so much fishing gear back here that I can’t find anything.”
“That’s another thing. What happened to the old days when we took one fishing rod and a tackle box when we went out? Now I’m dealing with this.”
He abandoned the search and came into the garage where I was dealing with the unfortunately common predicament of tangled rods.
He studied my issue involving four rod and reel combos, along with three kids gear.
“Those shouldn’t be tangled up like that. You have that rod holder over there. Why don’t you use it?”
The circular holder that looks like a cable spool contains about twenty rod and reel combos, all clipped upright.
“Those are the ones that aren’t a problem.” I pointed to six rods lying on my workbench, connected in a snarl of bobbers, hooks, and weights, all spaghettied together by miles of loose fishing line. “It’s easy to keep them separated here in the garage, if I don’t just lean ‘em in the corner. These are the problem.”
“How’d you get ‘em so messed up?”
“I didn’t do it intentionally. We took the grandkids fishing down on the Brazos last week and when we finished, I pitched ‘em in the truck bed. It’s like they come alive and weave themselves together.”
“You know they have those little loops on the rods for you to secure the hooks so this won’t happen.”
I pointed.
“I did. They come loose.”
“These days Jerry Wayne cuts everything off when he gets finished.”
“I saw him do that a couple of months ago.” I recalled watching him clip the lures off and carefully replace them into their appropriate compartments in his tackle box, then reel the line all the way up until it was smooth on the reel. When he was finished, he used a rubber band to make sure it didn’t get free.
I’m not that O.C.D.
“Hey, I had three urchins ages three, four, and five, who were trying to step on everything in the back of the truck. I didn’t have the time or inclination to sort through the tackle box and put everything away.”
We huddled over the workbench, trying to separate the rods. Willie chuckled.
“I didn’t know you had these in there too.” He picked up a stubby kids fishing rod with a figure from the movie “Tangled” printed on the reel. “This is appropriate. Why don’t I just cut this hook off.”
I looked at the tiny hook containing the remains of a petrified worm.
“If you do, the line’ll get back inside the reel and it’ll be the devil to get it out.”
“It’s the only way I can see.”
“I thought the same thing once, but look.” I pointed to the side of the little reel. “That’s a plastic screw that’s supposed to keep the reel from separating, like kids are bad about taking them apart. You can’t hardly get the screw out, and when you do, it’s all boogered up. Then it’s hard to thread the cover back on.”
“I can handle it. Hand me that screwdriver.”
He attacked the reel while I removed the bobbers from the other lines, then trailed one fishing line from the reel, through the guides, and tracked it to a hook that was wrapped around a different rod.
Finally frustrated, I dug out my pocketknife and cut the line.
Willie looked up.
“I told you to do that in the first place. You should have listened to me.”
Easier now to separate the rods, I cut the rest of the hooks and lures from all the rods.
“Dang it!” Willie held the kid’s rod close so he could see the little reel. “You were right. I stripped out this stupid plastic screw.”
“Told you.”
“Well, at least I got it apart.”
“You’ll have trouble putting it back together.”
Ten minutes later, he surrendered.
“I hate it when you’re right. This aggravatin’ thing won’t line up.”
“Which is why I try to keep all these separate.”
“You know what you need to do?”
“What’s that?”
“Leave your own gear at home next time, then scatter these little rods out when you come back so they won’t get tangled.”
“Do you do that with your grandkids?”
He sighed.
“No. Doc had to help me untangle all mine last week.”
“I have an idea.”
“What?”
I pointed to the reel holder.
“Get that rod right there, and my tackle box. I’ll bring this rod, and let’s keep it single while we go down to the pond and catch some crappie for supper.”
“Now you’re thinking.”
“It’s calming.”
“That’s what fishing should be. Calming and tangle free.”
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Hawke’s Target.”
