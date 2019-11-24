Q. Dear Neil: I was given a schefflera plant a year ago. Its leaves have gradually become cupped and rather unattractive. Why would that happen, and how can I get it back to looking normal?
A. That is caused by insufficient sunlight. It may be hard to imagine, but scheffleras are very large plants (to 40 to 50 feet tall) when grown outdoors in a frost-free location. We don’t have windows that tall in our homes, and most of us don’t have conservatories, so we grow them wherever we can. Their leaves twist downward when they don’t get as much light as they really need. Rubber plants will do the same thing. There is nothing that can be done to get them to come back to nice, flat leaves short of trimming the plants back and encouraging new growth to come out from the plants’ bases. However, that’s a task that’s better left for early spring so you can set the plant out on the patio for the growing season. In the meantime, move it to the brightest window you have inside your house.
Q. Dear Neil: I’m confused. I planted a fire bush last spring, but now after the cold it appears to have died. Will it come back?
A. You’re not the first person to have assumed because the plant has the word “bush” in its name that it’s a woody plant that would survive through a Texas winter. Truth is, it’s only shrubby in the warmest parts of South Texas. In Central Texas it will freeze to the ground and come back from its roots. In North Texas it is used as an annual. As cold as much of Texas has been already this winter, odds are there are many people who will lose it that have never lost it before. If you want to look it up, botanically it’s Hamelia patens.
Q. Dear Neil: I have two pecan trees, but neither of them produces very well. One is a native, but its pecan kernels are stained and I’m afraid to eat them. The much larger improved papershell pecan produces fairly well, but the kernels don’t fill out well. I have to break off the shriveled parts before I use them. What can I do to improve my crops?
A. The staining may be due to stinkbugs puncturing the pecans during the summer. They’re not easily controlled, but your regular spray program will help. As for the larger pecan that doesn’t fill out, that’s a trait that some of the old, large pecans have had. The variety Mahan was notorious for it and so have been many of its offspring. They produce well while the trees are younger, but by the time they are fully grown and bearing heavily they can’t push enough water and nutrients out to the ends of the kernels. It’s a genetic blemish and about all you can do is to water the tree deeply every week or two during dry spells in the summer.
Q. Dear Neil: Our Shumard red oak has turned almost completely brown in the last few weeks before the recent cold weather. Only one branch remains healthy looking and green. The tree is growing in very rocky soil. Does this look like oak wilt? What should we do with the tree?
A. I can’t tell whether it’s oak wilt or not, even as clear as your photos are. Either way, it looks like it’s going to be hard to save it. I’d suggest sending a sample to the Texas Plant Clinic at Texas A&M in College Station for analysis so you’ll know whether to worry about your other oaks nearby. The Texas Oak Wilt organization also has a great deal of important information on its website: https://texasoakwilt.org. The rocky soil alone could account for much of your tree’s struggle.
Q. Dear Neil: The photo I’m sending shows how my tree was trimmed. Someone now tells me that it wasn’t cut close enough to the trunk and that it will rot. Eventually the trunk will die, they say. What should I do?
A. That person was spot-on correct. When a stub of a limb is left attached to the trunk the roll of new bark that the trunk will try to grow in its attempt to heal the wound will not be able to cover over the cut. Decay will begin in the stub and it will progress down the branch and into the trunk. Eventually, 5 or 10 years later the trunk will possibly topple in a windstorm. Someone needs to make a fresh cut leaving only the “branch collar” of the limb in place. Think of the branch as a river entering an ocean. Where the river (or branch) begins to widen, that’s the collar. You want to cut back to that spot. In this case it appears that your cut would be only 1/2-inch out from the vertical line of the trunk. Have that done soon. Decay sets in quickly.
Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Mail it to him in care of this newspaper or email him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.
