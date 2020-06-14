I’ve had several requests to recommend series currently streaming on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, PBS, etc. Bear in mind that I haven’t seen everything on this list, some certainly, but not all. However, I will pass along a few recommendations from others, as well as my own.
Netflix, which has had money to spare and they’re using it, is a source for several, one of which is “Spaceforce,” with Steve Carell, John Malkovich and Lisa Kudrow — who could resist. First season is available now.
“Ozark,” with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, has been highly recommended for three seasons. Financial advisor Bateman discovers his business partner swindled a client who turns out to be a drug lord. Bateman must move his family from Chicago to the Ozarks, and has five years to launder $500 million to appease him.
The “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” series in four parts is now available. It is an incredibly thorough examination of the man whose money and power enabled him to procure and assault girls and young women for decades. The series relies on testimony and interviews with journalists, victims, private detectives, police and attorneys who still marvel that he was privileged for so long. I watched the first segment and most of the second, before turning it off from sheer disgust and outrage.
“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is currently popular. I haven’t seen it, but I know one person who found it entertaining. It’s an eight-part docuseries and murder-for-hire story (recently in the news) “...amid the underworld of big cat breeding.”
I watched two of the four seasons available for “The Last Kingdom,” about a Saxon raised by Vikings in the time of Alfred the Great. It’s well done. “Grace and Frankie,” with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, who bond after their husbands fall in love with each other, has been going on for six seasons. I had no idea they could find enough material to last that long.
“The Queen,” the popular series about Britain’s current Queen Elizabeth switched characters after two seasons, using Claire Foy for the young Elizabeth, Olivia Colman for the more mature Elizabeth. Helena Bonham Carter plays Princess Margaret, though I liked Vanessa Kirby’s young Margaret better. Foy and John Lithgow, who did a marvelous Churchhill, won Emmys for their performances. Kirby won a Bafta (Britain’s Oscar).
Netflix has also released a film for streaming, something called “Murder Mystery,” with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston. I’m trying to suck it up and watch it, but the trailers are awfully silly.
Octavia Spencer has a much-touted limited series out called “Self-Made: Inspired by the life of Madam C. J. Walker “...about a washerwoman who rises from poverty to build a beauty empire and become the first female self-made millionaire.” It’s high on my list.
Netflix has an almost endless supply of series and movies for every taste, but they’re not necessarily Netflix originals. Some come from studios in various countries. In the mystery category are “The Vahalla Murders” (Iceland); “High Seas” (Spain); and “Babylon Berlin” (Germany). The last two have been on for three seasons.
A column in the near future will include suggestions for Amazon Prime, PBS and Hulu. Happy watching.
