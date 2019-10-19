Tuesday, Oct. 22

Baraoke

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Grant

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Matthew Key

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Thursday, Oct. 24

Shawn Pittman Trio

Tupelo Honey, Denison

Oliver White hosts open mic

The Loft, Whitewright

Casper McWade

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Kevin Edwards

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Tommy Williams

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Dallas Songwriters Spotlight, Stefan Prigmore

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Pat Green

Legacy Hall, Plano

Dirtwater Social Club

Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall

Bobby Flores & The Yellow Rose Band

Civic Center, Canton

Paul Cauthen

Centene Stage at Bergfield Park, Tyler

Friday, Oct. 25

Bo Phillips Band

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Jared Mitchell Band

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Fred Erben

Blind Pig, Paris

Lightning Ridge Band

Powder Creek Pavilion, Bonham

Logan Samford

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Trey Allen Band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Mike Allyn

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Chance Anderson Band

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Mike & The Moonpies

Legacy Hall, Plano

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Steve Helms Band

Hoots, Burleson

Cody Wayne, Dirtwater Social Club

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Stoney LaRue

Silver Saloon, Terrell

Saturday, Oct. 26

Time Machine

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Stacy Musgrove

Elks Lounge, Paris

Flash or Slash

The Depot, 1264 3. Main, Paris

Bullet Creek Band and Halloween party

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Mike Ryan

Jaiden Pelton Memorial Scholarship Benefit, Fannin County Multi-Purpose Complex, Bonham

Larry Martin

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Jon Christopher Davis

Rick’s Chophouse, McKinney

Max Stalling

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney,

Mark Sena’s Funk Machine

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Wine & Wayne

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Maylee Thomas, Jon Christopher Davis

Love & War in Texas, Plano

The Bodarks

Taverna Rossa, Plano

Jim Suhler & Monkey Beat, Sara Grace & The Soul

Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

Little Joe y La Familia, Malo, Tejas Brothers, Dirtwater Social Club

Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall

Cody Wayne

Little Bit Country, Commerce

Doug Kershaw

Texan Theater, Greenville

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.