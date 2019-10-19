Tuesday, Oct. 22
Baraoke
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Grant
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Matthew Key
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Thursday, Oct. 24
Shawn Pittman Trio
Tupelo Honey, Denison
Oliver White hosts open mic
The Loft, Whitewright
Casper McWade
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Kevin Edwards
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Tommy Williams
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Dallas Songwriters Spotlight, Stefan Prigmore
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Pat Green
Legacy Hall, Plano
Dirtwater Social Club
Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall
Bobby Flores & The Yellow Rose Band
Civic Center, Canton
Paul Cauthen
Centene Stage at Bergfield Park, Tyler
Friday, Oct. 25
Bo Phillips Band
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Jared Mitchell Band
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Fred Erben
Blind Pig, Paris
Lightning Ridge Band
Powder Creek Pavilion, Bonham
Logan Samford
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Trey Allen Band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Mike Allyn
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Chance Anderson Band
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Mike & The Moonpies
Legacy Hall, Plano
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Steve Helms Band
Hoots, Burleson
Cody Wayne, Dirtwater Social Club
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Stoney LaRue
Silver Saloon, Terrell
Saturday, Oct. 26
Time Machine
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Stacy Musgrove
Elks Lounge, Paris
Flash or Slash
The Depot, 1264 3. Main, Paris
Bullet Creek Band and Halloween party
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Mike Ryan
Jaiden Pelton Memorial Scholarship Benefit, Fannin County Multi-Purpose Complex, Bonham
Larry Martin
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Jon Christopher Davis
Rick’s Chophouse, McKinney
Max Stalling
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney,
Mark Sena’s Funk Machine
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Wine & Wayne
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Maylee Thomas, Jon Christopher Davis
Love & War in Texas, Plano
The Bodarks
Taverna Rossa, Plano
Jim Suhler & Monkey Beat, Sara Grace & The Soul
Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
Little Joe y La Familia, Malo, Tejas Brothers, Dirtwater Social Club
Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall
Cody Wayne
Little Bit Country, Commerce
Doug Kershaw
Texan Theater, Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.