Education is a lifelong pursuit, and one that should be broad but also focused. There is no way to become an expert in everything, but giving it a reasonable effort in your life is a noble goal.
In their early education, a student gets the basics. When discussing blood, the main components and essential functions are covered in the first anatomy and physiology course. There is no time to dive into the details of every topic, so students must wait for future classes to illuminate the reality of the basics.
The ABO and Rh blood groups are typically the only ones discussed in a first-year student course in anatomy and physiology. Still, the reality of human blood groups is much broader. With over 30 known blood groups and hundreds of variations between them, the surface of our red blood cells is littered with sugar and protein markers that explain our past and predict our future.
Recent articles explore the relationship between blood groups as they relate to Covid-19 susceptibility and survival. A report by Dr. Peter Arend titled “How blood group A might be a risk and blood group O be protected from coronavirus (Covid-19) infections” explores the details of how blood groups are linked to the ACE receptors that the SARS-CoV-2 virus binds. His article is in preprint and can be read for free if you Google it. The data coming out is interesting, but as an O-negative person, I am not ready to toss out my mask and claim victory in Darwin’s game just yet.
The possibility that a blood group can offer protection from disease is substantial. Dr. Laura Cooling of the University of Michigan wrote a very detailed summary titled “Blood Groups in Infection and Host Susceptibility,” and it is free to read also. It is published under Clinical Microbiology Reviews on the American Society for Microbiology webpage (https://cmr.asm.org/content/28/3/801#skip-link.) I have made it down to the Cromer blood group only. It is not light reading.
The article does cover many of the blood groups beyond ABO and Rh. One, in particular, is my personal favorite and one mentioned in my biology for science majors course. This blood group goes by the name Duffy and it has a story to tell.
Duffy is a glycoprotein that spans the cell membrane of RBCs and functions in the transport chemokines. It is also the binding site for a parasite known as Plasmodium vivax, which is a causative agent of malaria. Malaria ranks in the top, if not the top, killers of humans all time, when it comes to infectious disease, and it still claims hundreds of thousands of lives each year, https://ourworldindata.org/malaria. The disease has part of its lifecycle inside our RBCs, and this Duffy protein is the key for the parasite to get inside.
Pretty much every human carries the Duffy glycoprotein on their RBCs, they are Duffy-positive. However, in regions of Sub-Sahara Africa, populations there are often 100% Duffy-negative. Over evolutionary time they have lost the Duffy glycoprotein and, in doing so, have lost the key for Plasmodium vivax. They are fully resistant to this version of malaria, a story of natural selection in action.
Search more about malaria and its evolutionary connection to sickle cell anemia when you get time.
