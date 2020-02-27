We might not be too far away from the spawning season, so just pick your full moon for great fishing.
On March 9, we will have our first full moon and it’s called the “Full Worm Moon,” and it will be extremely bright. The next full moon is April 7, and it’s called the “Moss Pink Moon.” What is so interesting about it is that it’s also called the “Fish Moon,” and that sounds so good to me — all of our full moons have several names. May 7 will mark the next full moon, and it happens to be called the “Corn Planting Moon.”
For myself, I like the “Full Worm Moon” because it’s the one that gets the spawn started, providing we can get some warm nights and some sunny days to warm our cold water up. Now the “Fish Moon” just might be the moon we need in April to bring the fish to the beds, and there could be another wave of late spawners coming on the “Corn Planting Moon” in May. Keep your eyes on the weather because if we do get some warm nights in the mid 50s and sunny days in the high 60s to low 70s, check for the beginning of the spawn. Remember to keep an eye on water temps, because if they reach the mid 50s or higher, then you need to get out there and get in on the early spawn.
This spawning season I feel I have the perfect bait to show these spawners, and it’s the Tokyo Rig. You can work this bait in the beds for as long as you can stand it. I already have my game plan set — I’m going to rig the Tokyo with a Z-man craw or creature bait because it really floats high and can be seen above the bed. I know the water will most likely be stained, so I want a bait that is visible to me. I’ll also have a tube bait filled with foam so it will float high and it will be a very bright color that I can see in that stained, muddy water — like chartreuse or orange. I am so excited about the coming spawn. Does it show?
We still have more rain in the forecast and that means more runoff, and with the winds and the muddy runoff, we are probably going to be dealing with heavily stained to muddy water. Let’s just say it will be muddy — and here’s a trick I use. First — as you troll around in spawning areas, look for little swirls or dimples on the water’s surface. These are the signs of a fish fanning a bed and this will be a muddier spot than usual. You might spook that fish and it will swim off the new bed — but mark that spot and then quietly return an hour or two later — it might be there. If not, it will be later on. Remember, if the water is stained to muddy, the fish use this as cover and usually will be more shallow.
So, just pick your moon and if you are like me, fish them all. See you on the water, be safe and keep fishing.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 52 degrees; 0.35 feet high. Black bass are fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits — some moving to shallow cover. Crappie are fair with jigs and minnows in deeper water; historically, they will stack up on the river channel. Catfish are fair on cut bait and blood bait.
Bonham: Water stained; 50-52 degrees. Elevation above normal pool. Crappie are good on live minnows. Bass are fair around piers on jigs and A-Rigs.
Caddo: Water stained; 51-53 degrees; 2.65 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair fishing in the creeks feeding the lake. Crappie are fair on smaller minnows and jigs fishing shallow gaps in vegetation and stumps. White bass are fair on small spinners in the open waters and points. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live bait.
Cooper: Water stained; 52-54 degrees; 2.12 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms, crankbaits, and spinners in shallower habitats. The white bass are good on slabs and live bait in deeper water 30-40 feet. Catfish are good on live and cut bait.
Fork: Water stained; 51-52 degrees; 0.05 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits and chatter baits in warmer water in creeks. Pre-spawn bass activity near creeks and brush near the shoreline. White and yellow bass are fair in deep water under bait schools. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows around structure 20 to 30 feet. Catfish are fair on prepared bait and cut bait.
Sulphur Springs: Water stained; 51-52 degrees; 0.21 feet high. Largemouth bass remain slow. Crappie continue to be slow on minnows and jigs working all structures. Catfish are slow to fair on cut shad and live bait.
Tawakoni: Water muddy; 52 degrees; 0.95 feet high. Catfish are excellent on live bait, cut shad, and stinkbait in 25 to 45 feet. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and crankbait in coves and creeks. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows around structure.
Broken Bow: Elevation rising, water 49 degrees and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and spoons around points. Blue catfish fair on juglines baited with cut bait in the main lake and around points.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 48 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Trout good on small lures, tube jigs and salmon eggs along channels, shallows and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation above normal, water 49 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits along channels, points and rocks. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and punch bait along channels and river mouth.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spoons around points and river channel. Crappie good on jigs, small lures and spoons around brush structure, in coves and creek channels. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, hotdogs and punch bait along creek channels and main lake.
Texoma: Elevation normal, water 51 degrees. Lake fishing has been decent the past week but don’t expect to catch large numbers of fish right now. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam, along flats, river channel and river mouth. Blue cats are still being caught by juglining with fresh bait, shad seem to be working the best. Striped bass good on flukes, live shad, plastic baits, sassy shad and shad along channels, main lake, points, river channel and river mouth. The biggest concentration of striped bass is located on the west end of the lake. Anglers should be ready to use different methods of fishing to produce a limit of striper which includes live bait, dead sticking and sassy shad. Largemouth bass are good fishing plastics and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs by boathouses, submerged vegetation, and timber.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake
Jim Blassingame is a Paris resident and an avid angler.
