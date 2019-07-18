Pat Mayse water temps are in the mid to high 80s, the water is fairly clear and about a foot high. Crappie have slowed some, but it sure was great for awhile. I’ve noticed that on many of the brush piles where they had been — they aren’t there now. Maybe it was just me or maybe they’ll return or maybe the bass have moved them off — I’m not sure.
More bass have moved deeper into their summer pattern, even though there will always be some shallow bass early and late. Areas like main lake points as well as secondary points close to deep water are ideal areas to run Carolina Rigs and deep diving crankbaits. The best time to probe these areas is also early and late. Other areas to check out will be along shorelines with deep water access.
The soft plastics or the crankbait color makes no difference as long as you have some chartreuse on both. Your other baits that produce early and late are your topwaters, spinnerbaits, squarebill cranks and the famous vibrating jig. The vibrating jig is working coast to coast, catching all species of bass as well as catfish. I have caught several catfish on the vibrating jig and also a chatterbait style jig. This bait can be rigged several ways — you can fish it right out of the package or you can remove the skirt and put on a swim bait. This method became very popular a number of years ago on Fork. Also you can leave the skirt on and add your swimbait or a creature type bait.
These baits come in different weights and the heavier baits can be fished in deep water as well — even in water as deep as 15 to 25 feet. Just remember that those bass feed up because of the way their eyes are positioned. Keep the bait above or just away from the school. I like to start at the outside edge of the fish and not right through the school. By doing this you can pick one after another and not disturb the school.
This method also works with crankbaits as well — as long as the fish are located or suspended above the bottom. If the fish are located on the bottom, we all know that worms or football jigs are your choice baits.
Yes, it’s time to get those crankbaits and rods out because these fish are in their summer patterns now. Have fun and be safe.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 84-87 degrees; 0.14 feet high. Black bass are fair on topwaters, shakyhead worms and Texas rigged craws. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.
Bonham: Water lightly stained; 83-85 degrees; 0.05 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, squarebill crankbaits, and topwater poppers. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.
Cooper: Water stained; 85-92 degrees; 0.29 feet high. Black bass are slow on spinnerbaits, Texas rigged craws and wacky rigged Senkos. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Hybrid striper and white bass are fair on slabs.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 84-88 degrees; 0.08 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, football jigs and deep diving crankbaits. White and yellow bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.
Monticello: Water stained; 84-87 degrees; 2.48 feet low. Black bass are slow on hollow body frogs, shakyhead worms and Texas rigged , creature baits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 85-88 degrees; 0.65 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, bladed jigs and hollow body frogs. White bass are fair on slabs and tail spinners. Hybrid bass are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on trotlines and cut shad.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 76 degrees and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on punch bait and worms along channels, in coves, creek channels and river channel.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 80 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, live bait, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait and tube jigs along rocks and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 80 degrees and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves, main lake, around points and shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits and spoons in the main lake. Channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, goldfish, sunfish and worms in coves, creek channels and main lake.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits along creek channels and roadbeds. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure. Channel catfish good on cut bait and worms along the spillway.
Texoma: Elevation above normal, water 82 degrees. Texoma has almost returned to normal levels which is making the fishing more productive across the lake. Blue catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, punch bait and shad below the dam, along flats and main lake. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, shakyhead worms and weightless Flukes. Striped bass good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad, slabs and topwater lures below the dam, along flats and main lake. Striper are feeding on the surface in early mornings and late evenings, if you see surface feeding action most any lure that stays on or near the surface will produce fish. (Note: use trolling motor to approach surface feeding fish; this will most likely produce more fish and fish will continue to keep surface feeding.) When using live or cut bait for striper anglers should look for striper on electronics on drop baits to appropriate depths. The largest concentrations of fish are towards West Burns Run and Denison Dam. Anglers will most likely catch small blue cats when using live or cut bait also. Flathead catfish fair on live bait and live shad below the dam.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.