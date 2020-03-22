Last spring the Hunting Club membership was gathered around the bed of Wrong Willie’s truck in the time-honored tradition of farmers, ranchers and outdoorsmen. To a man, we rested our elbows on three different sides of the truck, hands dangling inside over coolers, fishing gear, tackle boxes and the assorted detritus that somehow manages to accrue in all truck beds.
I thought back to how many conversations I’d seen like that. The old men up at the country store in Chicota traded information in that way, along with crop reports, where the quail might be or the crappie were biting, who was sick, who’d done something dumb and, of course, politics.
My friend, author C.J. Box, calls open beds of pickups a “neutral conversation zone.”
We were parked in a state park campground, the truck backed up to the water where we could see the grandkids as they prowled the bank, fishing, playing, picking up sticks and driftwood and, of course, getting muddy.
Doc nodded toward my grand-critters.
“I remember when mine were that age. I like to see kids outside.”
“That’s where we were.” I watched my oldest grandkid take a swing at casting a lure. It bounced off her little brother’s head and plopped into the water. “They wouldn’t let us in the house back then until dinner, or dark.”
Jerry Wayne casually nodded in their direction.
“Aren’t you afraid one of them’ll hook the other?”
“Naw. I clipped the hooks off this morning.”
“She got it out there pretty far.” Woodrow smoothed his beard.
“Well, when you don’t have to worry about getting hooks tangled in grass or trees, or each other, or catching something, you have more time to practice your casting techniques.”
A couple of boys who looked to be middle school age worked their toward us, casting over a tangle of submerged bushes, grasses and cattails. I figured they were after crappie, because of the white spinnerbaits that flashed in the sun.
Doc plucked a rod and reel from the bed and shoved back from the truck to meander down the bank.
“Hey guys.”
Both boys nodded and waved.
“Look, I don’t mean to get in your business, but I’d like to suggest something to y’all, if you’re trying to catch crappie.”
They paused. The tallest nodded.
“Sure.”
“Well, I see y’all don’t mind getting your feet wet.” The boys had high-water marks up to their knees. “I believe the crappie are a lot closer to the bank. Let me try something.”
Already rigged with a white Road-runner, he waded out a couple of yards and extended the rod as far as he could. “You don’t want to cast over this cover. You want fish right where they are.”
Taking up slack in his left hand, Doc let the lure drop a couple of feet, then still reaching out, lowered the bait beside a partially submerged tangle of limbs. The rod tip immediately bowed and he pulled up a palm-size crappie.
Awed, the boys moved closer. The shortest reached out, as if to bless the fish. “That’s all you have to do?”
“Yep. Keep it simple. You want this fish?”
“Yessir,” they said in unison.
“Do you have a stringer?”
Looking crestfallen, they shook their heads.
“Follow me.”
He led the way back up to the truck. He nodded at us.
“Told you they’d be biting.”
Jerry Wayne raised an eyebrow.
“The fish, or kids looking to learn something?”
“Both. Rev, open that box for me please. There’s an old stringer under the top tray they can have.”
I plucked the tray out of the way to reveal a fresh, white stringer in the package. Raising an eyebrow, I met his gaze and he nodded. I cut it free and passed it over.
Slipping the fish on the stringer, Doc nodded at the boys.
“Now you know how to do it.”
The tallest took it from him.
“We’ll get this back to you.”
“Naw, keep it. Hope you catch your limit.”
Hesitant, the short boy frowned.
“What’s that?”
“How many fish you can catch in a day. It’s twenty-five on crappie.”
“I didn’t know there was a limit.”
“Now you do. That’s twenty-five…each.”
Their eyes lit up. “Twenty-five?”
“Yessir.”
“You think we can catch that many?”
Wrong Willie laughed.
“I hope you do!”
I slipped them a handful of white tube lures.
“Y’all have a great time.”
They headed back toward the water and we resumed our conversation while my grandkids ran and played and had a great time in the outdoors.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Hawke’s Target.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.