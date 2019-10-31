Well, it looks like we are headed into some colder weather with more rain, according to the weather forecast.
It stated we might have some nighttime temps down in the low 30s. One thing I’ve found is that the next day, no matter the weather, a buzzbait will produce some big bass. Of course, this is just a theory of mine, and there’s lots of theories when it comes to fishing.
Now here’s a scientific fact that some fishermen might not know: In the summer with clear water, bass cannot see as far as they can in cold clear water, so we usually use a larger bait size. Yes, they can see better and will travel farther to take a bait in that cold water. This is why it’s better to scale down on your lure size as well as your line size. For many years I thought the reason to downsize my baits in winter was because they didn’t have to eat as often because they were not active, which is true. So, add in the fact that they can see your bait better, then it all makes sense to downsize.
High percentage baits that will produce for you are suspending jerkbaits, jigs, stickworms or just about any bait that will spend time in the strike zone. Early in the seasonal change, before water temps drop into the high 50s or low 60s, there will be some feeding, and during this time just about any fast moving bait will work on these very aggressive fish. Always have these baits tied on and ready for action until the water temps drop into the low 50s.
At Pat Mayse, as well as our area lakes with this seasonal change happening, be ready to adapt to change and have your subtle-type baits and your fast moving baits tied on and ready.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 76 to 78 degrees; 0.88-feet low. Largemouth bass on are good on topwater baits, and spinners continuing to move closer to the bank. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows around underwater structures. White bass are fair on jigs. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.
Cooper: Water clear; 76 to 80 degrees; 1.85-feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwaters, Texas rigged craws, Carolina rigged worms and spinners. Follow the drop-offs and settling on underwater creek beds. The white bass continue to be good on slabs and live bait. The channel cats are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Fork: Water stained; 75 to 78 degrees; 1.72-feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, Alabama rigs, and topwaters. Lunker fisherman continue to work around 8 to 15 feet of depth and around points. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama Rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in the stumps or man–made structures. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait especially in the evenings.
Sulphur Springs: Water stained; 74 to 76 degrees; 0.52-feet low. Largemouth bass are becoming fair on Texas rigged plastic worms, topwater, spinnerbaits, and bass jigs near the airport and in Century Lake. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, stinkbait cut and live bait at night.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 75 to 78 degrees; 1.42-feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and jigs. Fall is proving to takeover and it’s been shallow, which is similar to spring trips. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows under. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, worms, and chicken livers.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 77. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and plastics around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 74 and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, and around creek channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Stocked 1,600 pounds of rainbow trout into on Oct. 9: approximately 3,456 fish 9-plus inches long and approximately 38 fish 14 to 25 inches. Rainbow trout fishing is fair on PowerBait and tube jigs around creek channels.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 74 and stained. White, largemouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, lipless baits, and topwater lures around coves, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbait and topwater lures around coves and creek channels. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around river channel.
Texoma: Elevation normal, water 76. Largemouth bass are good on topwaters, Texas rigged worms, and spinners. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs on timber structure. Striped bass good on Alabama rig, live shad, and topwater lures below the dam, and around flats and main lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, and shad below the dam, and around main lake and river channel. Fishing has picked back up on the lake with these cooler temps we have been experiencing. Striped Bass are biting well on shad and Alabama rigs, but live bait seems to be the most effective method.
Fish are looking healthy with good fillets on them. Anglers should target about 20 to 30 feet of water on ledges. Washita point to the west end of islands are best concentrations for schools of striper. Top water feeding has slacked off a bit but is still present when striped bass get bait schools pushed into shallow water banks. Best way to find surface feeding is with a good pair of binoculars and watch for feeding birds. Blue cats are hitting whole and cut shad when drifted approximately 2 to 3 feet off bottom. Trot lines continue to be excellent.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
