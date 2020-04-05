My target was only about fifty yards away. Settling into a strong kneeling position, I snugged my cheek against the stock and settled the scope’s crosshairs exactly where I wanted them. Taking a deep breath I flicked off the safety and squeezed the trigger.
Doc’s voice made me flinch.
“Dollar says he’ll miss.”
A rifle cracked, and the shot was over. Disgusted, I glanced over my shoulder to see Doc and Wrong Willie settling into the Adirondak chairs beside the fire pit.
Leaning to the side, I peered through my spotting scope to see that I’d missed by about two inches.
“I can’t believe you missed.” Wrong Willie said.
“This is the first time I got the rifle out since the War Department gave it to me for Christmas.” I squinted at the paper target.
Doc settled into a comfortable position.
“Your scope off?”
I glanced down at my high tech Big Cat pellet rifle.
“Never sighted it in.”
“Well, now you’re a criminal.” Willie beamed.
“What?”
“You can’t shoot that pellet gun in the city limits.”
“I’m only a few yards away, there’s a stone wall behind the target, and between them, there’s eight sacks of mulch.”
“No matter. Even though the pellet never left the property, I imagine you’re still in violation. I might have to call you in.”
“You won’t when you hear why I’m doing this.” I waited for them to take the bait.
Doc eyed the target like a bass watching a lure’s twitch on the surface.
“All right. I’ll bite. What’s up?”
“You remember back at our old house, how I was constantly battling rats from the big field out back.”
“You had squirrels, too,” Willie reminded me. “You killed the hound out of the bushy-tail population on your street.”
“Yep, and I thought those days were over when we moved, but dang it, now I have problems with a different rodent.”
“Mice?” Willie was excited. “I love to shoot mice. They’re smaller, so it’s more of a challenge.”
“Nope. I’ll give you a hint. I’m protecting my vegetable garden out back.”
Doc’s eyes lit up.
“Rabbits!”
“That’s right. The whole neighborhood’s infested with them. I’ve trapped half a dozen adults, and three babies, but there’s one that won’t go in the trap for anything. I’m using live traps. When I catch ’em, I take them down to a creek not far from here and let them out there.”
Willie grinned.
“Feeding the coyotes and bobcats?”
“Well, it’s the circle of life. Something’s already eating them around here. I’ve found baby rabbit parts in both the front and back yards, and an entire rabbit leg on top of the shrubs in the front. I can’t figure that one out, unless it was a hawk or an owl that took his supper up to the roof. Furthermore and all that, the War Department likes to watch the blamed things, so she doesn’t want me to kill them.”
“Uh, Rev.” Doc pointed at my pellet rifle. “When you shoot them with that, they’ll be dead. You’ll have to tell her, because she’ll hear the shots.”
“Not really. The muzzle break on this things pretty quiet. Y’all should have noticed that when you made me miss my shot.”
“So you’re sighting it in for short distances.” Willie nodded. “Good idea.”
I glanced at the house.
“But don’t tell her I’m doing this. See, I have a problem with this one dumb rabbit.”
“What’s that?” They asked in stereo.
“I made a mistake about a month ago. It was barely dark and I glanced out past the fence and saw this rabbit sitting sideways, backlit by the street light.”
Willie nodded in understanding.
“So you had to wait to sight the rifle in before you shot it?”
“No, I pointed at the rabbit and told her that it looked like a chocolate Easter rabbit. Then she called it a chocolate bunny and we laughed. The next night it came back out in the same place and this time its profile was exactly like those chocolate rabbits. So I said, howdy Chock.”
They shook their heads at the unpardonable sin. Doc wagged a finger.
“You named it.”
“Yep. I broke the farm and ranch law and named an animal. Now when I shoot it, I’ll be killing Chock, not just some rabbit.”
The sun was going down and right on cue, Chock hopped out from under the thick break of Leland Cypress trees that block our backyard from view.
“See? There he is.” I held the rifle out. “One of you guys shoot it for me.”
Doc sat on his hands.
“I’m not making her mad.”
Willie held his up, palms out.
“Nope. We’re not doing your dirty work for you. It’s your pet, and besides, it’s not sighted in.”
The rabbit hopped closer and eyeballed us.
“It isn’t a pet. It’s a rabbit. It’s going to start eating my garden soon.”
“You called it a bunny.” Willie shook his head. “That and naming it made Chock one of the family.”
I looked at the rifle in my hands, then at the target, and finally back down to the rabbit that was two steps closer, probably hoping we’d offer it a nice, fresh carrot.
I sighed.
“I’d probably miss anyway.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.