Tuesday, Jan. 21
Baraoke
8 p.m., The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Chadwick Cook
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Thursday, Jan. 23
College Night/Turn It Up DJ
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Jared Mitchell band
903 Brewers,a Sherman
Oliver White hosts open mic
The Loft, Whitewright
Tyler Stokes Band
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Kevin Edwards
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Tommy Ray Williams
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Dallas Songwriters Association Showcase
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Brian Lynn Jones band
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Friday, Jan. 24
Whiskey River Road
River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Zac Wilkerson
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Fred Erben
Foster’s Place, Pickton
Zane Dockery Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Micky & The Motorcars
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Justin Pickard
Cadillac Pizza Pub, downtown McKinney
Mike Allyn
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Hill Country Series
Love & War in Texas, Plano
For Love & Country
W.W. Fairfields, Plano
Saints Eleven
Sundance Hall, Canton
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Steve Wariner
Greenville Municipal Auditorium, Greenville
Grant Gilbert
Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall
Love & Theft, Hudson Moore
Silver Saloon, Terrell
Saturday, Jan. 25
April Smith
Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar, WinStar Casino, Thackerville
Blake Shelton
Choctaw Grand Theater, Durant
Randall King
Gilley’s, Choctaw, Durant
Michael O’Neal
107, Paris
Locked & Loaded
Elks Lodge, Paris
The Zach Romo Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Greg Guymon duo
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne,
Austin Michael
Cooley Bay Winery, Van Alstyne
Logan Samford
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Missing Three
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Steve Douthit
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Two Tons of Steel
Love & War in Texas, Plano
For Love & Country
W.W. Fairfields, Plano
Brian Lynn Jones band
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Wesley Pruitt Band
The Texan, Athens
Dakota Ritter
Muddy Jake’s, Sulphur Springs
Saints Eleven
Sundance Hall, Canton
