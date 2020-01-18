Tuesday, Jan. 21

Baraoke

8 p.m., The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Chadwick Cook

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Thursday, Jan. 23

College Night/Turn It Up DJ

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Jared Mitchell band

903 Brewers,a Sherman

Oliver White hosts open mic

The Loft, Whitewright

Tyler Stokes Band

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Kevin Edwards

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Tommy Ray Williams

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Dallas Songwriters Association Showcase

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Brian Lynn Jones band

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Friday, Jan. 24

Whiskey River Road

River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Zac Wilkerson

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Fred Erben

Foster’s Place, Pickton

Zane Dockery Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Micky & The Motorcars

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Justin Pickard

Cadillac Pizza Pub, downtown McKinney

Mike Allyn

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Hill Country Series

Love & War in Texas, Plano

For Love & Country

W.W. Fairfields, Plano

Saints Eleven

Sundance Hall, Canton

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Steve Wariner

Greenville Municipal Auditorium, Greenville

Grant Gilbert

Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall

Love & Theft, Hudson Moore

Silver Saloon, Terrell

Saturday, Jan. 25

April Smith

Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar, WinStar Casino, Thackerville

Blake Shelton

Choctaw Grand Theater, Durant

Randall King

Gilley’s, Choctaw, Durant

Michael O’Neal

107, Paris

Locked & Loaded

Elks Lodge, Paris

The Zach Romo Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Greg Guymon duo

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne,

Austin Michael

Cooley Bay Winery, Van Alstyne

Logan Samford

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Missing Three

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Steve Douthit

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Two Tons of Steel

Love & War in Texas, Plano

For Love & Country

W.W. Fairfields, Plano

Brian Lynn Jones band

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Wesley Pruitt Band

The Texan, Athens

Dakota Ritter

Muddy Jake’s, Sulphur Springs

Saints Eleven

Sundance Hall, Canton

