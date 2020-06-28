It seems like feral cats multiply every day in my neighborhood. While I am personally allergic to our feline friends, I do acknowledge that if they weren’t around, I would have to deal with a few more snakes than I would like to and to be honest, I’m not that brave.
Many of my neighbors lovingly take care of a few select cats in our part of Johnson Woods, and I’m sure a few are quick to trap and drive a handful to animal control every so often. I try to strike a balance and tend to lean more toward an optimistic appreciation of our sly feral buddies. I was recently asked an interesting question: If you are a friend to your neighborhood herd, are you at risk of catching anything dangerous?
For more information about specific risks, I had to admittedly do some digging. Diseases transmitted from animals to people are referred to as “zoonotic,” and the chances of any disease-transmitting from cats to humans is low. Of course, if your immune system is depressed because of a medication you are on or for other reasons, the chances are a bit higher but still slim.
Bartonella henselae is the bacteria responsible for cat-scratch disease and should be familiar to most medical professionals. We may not have ever seen it in person, but the name is almost guaranteed to pop up on our licensing exams as a buzzword and makes for easy identification of the condition. Swelling, blisters, and swollen lymph nodes after a cat scratch are common, and symptoms usually resolve on their own. Other bacteria such as Pasteurella multocida are transmitted via a cat bite as opposed to a scratch and likely need antibiotic therapy to heal completely.
Fleas and scabies are two parasitic infections that can pass from cats to humans via contact with skin, while roundworm and hookworm infections are usually caused by contact with soil that has been contaminated with cat feces. Children playing outdoors are most at risk.
Ringworm is a fungal infection that can pass from cats to humans but is easily treated with topical antifungals.
Toxoplasmosis and giardiasis are two protozoal infections that can be transmitted by cats; however, humans are more likely to get those infections from undercooked game meat and contaminated water respectively. Again, many prescription medications exist that can make these infections a thing of the past.
Finally, and maybe the most concerning zoonotic condition cats can transmit is rabies. Highly toxic to the nervous system, rabies is often fatal, and vaccination of domestic animals is required by law in most areas. See a doctor immediately if you believe you have been bitten by an infected animal.
Try to avoid contact with animals unknown to you, and practice both good common sense and good hand hygiene. If you are not certain about any suspicious cut or scratch, be sure to ask a trusted health professional. Similarly, be sure to establish a good relationship with your veterinarian and make sure cats known to you are spayed and properly vaccinated.
