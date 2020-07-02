Live minnows and dark colored crappie jigs trimmed with chartreuse dye is the ticket for a limit of crappie. They have been coming from 15 to 18 feet over brush piles. Most likely, if you locate these man-made brush piles in that depth range, you are very apt to fill your livewell with some fine table fare. I really believe there will be several big crappie cooked for the Fourth of July.
Pat Mayse has been turning out some great catches this entire year. Maybe it’s just me, but I can’t remember these kinds of catches and the size of the crappie.
Waters are clearing on Mayse as well as our other area lakes. This clearing is good because, as you know, bass are primarily sight feeders. The fish are in their summer pattern, and you can fish faster and run and gun. With this method, you can cover more water in a day’s fishing which can increase your odds of catching bass. My choice of baits at this time — yep, a crankbait. Do a run-around, because it will give you ideas as to the depth you need to run those cranks. Even though you may have an idea as to the depth range, you might want to have different ranges on your cranks, meaning different sizes and different ranges of depth. Since our waters are clearing, we can use more natural colors on our baits — shad, perch, or crawfish patterns. During your run-around be sure and keep an eye on your electronics for baitfish and structure because while these fish are in their summer patterns, a food source is very important to the structure.
Our water temps are in the low to mid-80s and this is an ideal time for running and gunning to target those aggressively feeding fish. Our lakes are really crowded more than usual and we’ve got to be so careful with all the extra traffic. Life jackets zipped and the driver attached to the kill switch — have a good, safe Fourth of July.
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.10 feet low. Black bass are good on jigs, swimbaits, crankbaits and plastic worms in 8-15’ near brushy coves, timber, and docks. Plastic frogs and topwater plugs are still effective early in near grass lines, and lily pads Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are excellent on earthworms, live bait, and chicken liver in 6 to 24 feet.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 79-84 degrees; 0.47 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees and vegetation fishing plastic creatures and frogs, topwater, and rattle baits. Crankbaits, jigs, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in deeper water near structure are working as the day warms. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber in 15 to 25 feet. White bass are good on jigs and small crankbaits in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait and live bait in 6 to 25 feet.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.16 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Texas rigged plastic worms, deep diving crankbaits, and jigs in 9 to 18 feet. The white bass are excellent in 12 to 30 feet with slabs, jigs and jigging spoons over humps and flats. Crappie are good with minnows in standing timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on live and cut bait in 10 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 83-85 degrees; 0.29 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic creatures, bladed jigs, and crankbaits near drop-offs, points, grass lines, and humps in 8 to 12 feet. Topwater plugs and plastic frogs are effective early in grass patches and lily pads. White and yellow bass are good in the deeper water of main lake points, flats, and humps. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows in 12 to 25 feet in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 6 to 20 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.22 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms and jigs along grass lines, drop-offs, and creek banks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 12 to 22 feet. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait in 6 to 15 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 82-85 degrees; 0.09 feet high. Catfish are excellent on live bait, chicken liver and cut bait along brushy shorelines and rip-rap. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and crankbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on swimbaits and slabs. Watch for diving birds to mark feeding schools or use sonar to locate fish feeding in schools of bait over deeper points, creek beds, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, and marinas.
Broken Bow: Elevation normal, water 85 degrees and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout excellent on caddis flies, small lures, tube jigs and worms along creek channels and rocks.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 78 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, lipless baits and plastic baits around brush structure, points, rocks and in coves. White and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, lipless baits and topwater lures in coves, along flats and main lake; look for surfacing schools. Crappie and spotted bass fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs and topwater lures in coves. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver, hotdogs and shrimp along channels and main lake.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 2.09 feet high. Striped bass and white bass are excellent on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Use sonar to mark schools along the river channel. Largemouth bass are good fishing plastic creatures, shaky worms, jigs, swimbaits, and crankbaits in 8 to 28 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs by boathouses, marinas and brush piles 12 to 25 feet. Catfish are excellent on cut bait, live bait and chicken liver in 4 to 20 feet.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
