The Art Study Club of Paris had its first meeting of the 2019-20 year on Sept. 18, 2019, with 23 members and two guests present. Officers for the 2019-20 year are president, Frances Robinson; vice-president, Lynn Taylor; treasurer, Carol Bybee; secretary, Shelby Hutchens; publicity, Jean Maninger; yearbook, Deanna Rodriquez-Gossett; historian, Brenda Baaqee; and telephone chairman, Dawne Darden. Robinson called the meeting to order and welcomed members and guests to the club. New yearbook information was distributed and reviewed for errors and changes.
October program guests at the meeting were retirees Lucy Funk, a nurse, and Dave Wenzel, a neurologist, owners of Tresors de Paris, an artisan consignment shop, which features art, wine and craft beer. Several ASC members have artwork on consignment at Tresors de Paris: Frances Robinson, Lynn Taylor, Carol Bybee, Shelby Hutchens and Linda Dunham-Watkins.
A short meeting followed the program. Congratulations were given to members who participated in the annual show and contest at the Bonham Creative Arts Center. Winners were Lynn Taylor, 1st place in oils; Frances Robinson, 2nd and 3rd place in oil; and Harriett Nix, 2nd place in wood.
Other member activities include Lynda Dunham-Watkins, display of ceramics at the Caddo Valley Museum, Paris; and Carolyn Vandeventer’s Demo for the Sherman Art League at Austin College on Oct. 21.
Also, in September, Jamie Carter held her annual 2-day art workshop at Beavers Bend in Oklahoma. The nine who attended were asked to bring any work in progress, or new work, that they need help with to complete.
