Most people in medicine will tell you that we learn something new every day. Human anatomy can have significant variations, diseases don’t always fit textbook definitions and medications don’t always work as designed.
There are a few constants, however, that seem to remain unchanged year in and year out. One steadfast truth that seems to come close to a 100% certainty is that my senior patients are usually cold. Even in Texas, and even in August.
While age is, as they say, just a number, the rapidly growing number of Americans over the age of 65 has long been a focal point for those of us in the medical field. Medication doses, blood pressure guidelines and normal lab values are just a few examples of figures that need to be reconsidered as people increase in age. By some estimates, we have already added 30 years to the life expectancy in the last 100 years, and most predictions state that one in five Americans will be over the age of 65 by the year 2030. Maybe global warming is simply nature turning up the thermostat for our more experienced population — but I digress.
As the human body ages, our metabolic rate slows down. Think of metabolic rate as a measure of how much energy we use to do the internal things we need to stay alive like breathe air, digest food and pump blood. A slower metabolic rate is the most likely reason seniors have a difficult time tolerating cooler temperatures — it simply takes too much energy to warm the body back up. Add to that thinning skin and a slower blood flow, and a sweater becomes a necessary piece of equipment when leaving the house at a certain age.
Decreasing appetites can lead to a thinning of the body’s visceral fat layer, an insulating layer directly underneath the skin, and lead to a cold feeling even in 90-degree weather.
Remember that our normal body temperature measures 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit — almost 9 degrees hotter.
Be careful blaming your temperature preference on your age, however. Temperature intolerance may very well be a sign of an underlying medical condition.
Low levels of thyroid hormone, a low red blood cell count and elevated blood sugar can all be underlying causes for feeling cold. Certain medications also may have side effects that are making you feel the way you do.
Beta-blockers and calcium channel blockers are very commonly prescribed medications (usually given to treat high blood pressure) that can make you feel cold. Be sure to discuss any concerns with a trusted medical provider.
If you find yourself colder than those around you, and have ruled out the aforementioned medical reasons, recognize that feeling cold is a natural part of aging gracefully. Wear clothing in layers, drink warm liquids, eat an adequate number of calories and get plenty of exercise.
Embrace the change, and adopt the optimistic mindset shared by one of my patients the other day. She very proudly joked that she “could always put more layers on, but could only take so many off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.