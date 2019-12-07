While many consumers are logging online to do their Christmas shopping, there are perks to looking for keepsake gifts closer to home, such as supporting the community and unearthing unique treasures made by local people.
Numerous such crafters showcased their customized artwork and products during the Christmas in Paris Holiday Craft Bazaar on Nov. 23.
Some of the vendors operate full-time businesses, others part-time and for some making homemade crafts is a hobby.
They put their talents to work making everything from baked goods, candy, goat soap, leatherworks, jewelry to ornaments, pottery and an array of other crafts that make wonderful, often one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts.
Metalworks
Tina Vanderburg and her sister, Mandy Chapman, both of Reno, were among the vendors participating in the annual craft bazaar. They work at their family business which is owned by their parents, Pam and Craig Burns.
North Texas Fab, also in Reno, offers industrial and fabrication services.
Chapman works as the human resources director while Vanderburg is a designer.
“We do all kinds of stuff … business signs, gates, overheads for ranches,” Vanderburg said, who noted she also designs metal Christmas signs and ornaments. She can even personalize them.
Several of her creations were on display during the recent Christmas in Paris.
Vanderburg said this year marks the third or fourth time North Texas Fab has participated in the event.
“We did really well,” she said about their booth sales.
While Christmas yields the right time to introduce holiday items, Vanderburg designs other types of metal art that is suitable for every day of the year.
One of the first projects she collaborated on a project for Loma Alta Ranch outside of Paris.
“It was a huge sign,” she recalled.
Recently, she was asked to make a grave marker by a woman whose grandmother had passed away.
“That was the most touching thing I’ve done,” Vanderburg said.
The family’s experience operating a small business and Vanderburg’s work as a registered nurse has given them insight into community needs.
“I am all for supporting our local vendors and businesses,” Vanderburg said. “Shop small for sure. These are the people giving back to our community.”
For instance, she said, local businesses donate to schools and host benefits for people in the community who need medical help. North Texas Fab does the same.
The family hosts three shows a year at their business in Reno, including Mothers Day, fall and Christmas events.
Vanderburg said the shows feature local vendors who display and sell their arts and crafts. Snacks are also provided.
“We don’t charge but we ask you to bring an item to be donated, she said, explaining the donations are given to nonprofit organizations that assists people locally.
This year’s Christmas show, which took place the week prior to Christmas in Paris, benefited Meals on Wheels.
“I love helping people. The elderly are my heart,” Vanderburg said.
Woodcarvings
In 1990, Jerry Hammack’s wife, Carol, gave him a rather thoughtful birthday gift — woodcarving lessons.
Three decades later, not only has he created thousands of realistic as well as whimsical woodcarvings, he has turned his works of art into a business known as Wonders -N- Wood.
Hammack, who formerly served as the director of Institutional Research for Paris Junior College, now spends most of his time carving caricatures, realistic birds and fish, decoys, walking canes and other special pieces.
A member of the North Texas Woodcarvers Guild, Hammack has competed and earned first place in several competitions.
Typically, his creations take one to six hours to complete. If he’s carved the piece before, it takes a shorter amount of time. First-time pieces take longer, he said.
One of his bird carvings — an American Goldfinch — took 20 hours to complete. But that wasn’t his most intricate or time-consuming piece.
Hammack also created a 19-piece nativity scene that took him 70 hours to carve and made a picnic table with inlaid turquoise.
One of his carvings — the seven-foot “Braggin’ Dragon” — can be seen in the Hunt Athletic Center at Paris Junior College.
“It’s the biggest piece I’ve done,” he said.
The Santas he showcased at Christmas in Paris are made of basswood from North Minnesota. His bird and fish carvings are created from Tupelo that’s found in the swamps of Louisiana.
While many people request custom pieces and/or collect them, his wife, Carol, is his biggest fan. She has 250 of his Santa figurines.
Asked how he feels about working during his “retirement, Hammack said, “This is the fun part of life.”
Burned, Painted Gourds
Carol Hammack shared a booth with her husband, Jerry, at Christmas in Paris.
While she formerly worked as a corrections officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for 16 years, she now enjoys making Christmas ornaments out of gourds from California.
When asked about her former occupation, she said, “I miss the people. I don’t miss the place.”
Hammack, who has been creating gourd Christmas ornaments for two years, only began selling them a year ago. She picked up the hobby after a friend passed away and left her crafting equipment.
The ornaments, which comes in large, medium and small sizes, are wood-burned gourds that are then hand painted. Each is signed by the artist.
Hammack compared Christmas ornaments from the past to those she makes today.
“They were all glass and when they fell they would break. These do not,” she said, referring to her gourd ornaments. “They will last for years.”
Fused Glass
Glass artist Dawne S. Darden of Deport is naturally creative.
“I have always painted,” she said.
When her husband wanted to try his hand at making fused-glass art, he talked her into taking classes as well.
“He didn’t stick with it,” Darden said. “I did.”
In fact, she has stuck with it for 25 years and transformed a one-time hobby into a business — Southern Lights.
Describing her work, Darden said she puts the glass into a kiln at 1,600 degrees to melt it. The entire process of shaping, fusing and cooling the glass takes about 24 hours.
Since learning the craft, Darden has created thousands of pieces, including a replica of The Lord’s Supper she made for the Methodist Church in Deport. The artwork consists of 800 to 900 pieces displayed on three panels. The project took 12 to 18 months to complete.
“I’m proud of that. It was complicated,” Darden said.
Many of her creations and custom pieces are quite a bit smaller. Several were displayed recently during Christmas in Paris — just one of the events she and her goddaughter and helper Cayci Collins, 13, have attended.
“We have worked three events this year,” Darden said. “Sales went very well.”
One of the selling points is the sturdiness of the fused glass.
“They (the ornaments) are not terribly fragile,” Darden said.
While the colorful cacti, snowmen and other ornaments are crowd pleasers, they are not her personal favorites.
“I like my (Christmas) trees better than anything else right now,” she said.
