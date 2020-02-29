Sunday, March 1
Brooks Williams
Harmony House Concerts, Wildscape Acres, Ravenna/Bonham
Eleven Hundred Springs and guest
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Rusty Wier contest with Bryan Adam Joyner, Shelby Ballenger, Michael Owen, Ariana Ortiz, Francie Drescher, Cody Phifer, Tin Man Travis, Byron Dowd
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Monday, March 2
Greg Guymon & Friends
Choctaw Casino, Durant
Gary Morris
Country Dinner Theater, First Christian Church, Paris
Derryl Perry
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Songwriters circle
Love & War in Texas, Plano, 972-422-6201
Matthew Bell
Allen Food & Wine Festival, Allen
Tuesday, March 3
Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Wednesday, March 4
Brazos Point
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Tyler Rogers hosts open mic competition
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Texas Country Music Showcase
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Thursday, March 5
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Oliver White hosts open mic
The Loft, Whitewright
Brazos Point
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Southern Satellite
Sideways BBQ, Rockwall
Jamie Lin Wilson
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Tommy LeBoeuf
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
William Clark Green
Courtyard Theater, Plano
Friday, March 6
Rocky & The Bullwinkles
River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Chad Cooke Band, Brazos Point
Southern Junction Nightclub & Steakhouse, Royse City/Rockwall
Kevin Fowler
Honky Tonk Texas, Tyler
Curtis Grimes
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Kyle Park
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Saturday, March 7
Josh Ward
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Tommy Alverson, Mark David Manders, Kevin Deal, Ed Burleson, Nate Kipp, Sawyer Guymon, Fred Spears, Brett Watts, Tanner Duncan and Greg Guymon, Nate Kipp
Red River Rhapsody, North Rig Grill, Denison
Alex Lease
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Mo Pitney, Brazos Point
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Cody Canada & The Departed
Sundance Hall, Canton
Jake Worthington
Silver Saloon, Terrell
Friction Farm
The Old Firehouse, Edom
James Lann
The Pub, McKinney
Zach Pohl
Café Bohemia, Plano
