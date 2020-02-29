Sunday, March 1

Brooks Williams

Harmony House Concerts, Wildscape Acres, Ravenna/Bonham

Eleven Hundred Springs and guest

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Rusty Wier contest with Bryan Adam Joyner, Shelby Ballenger, Michael Owen, Ariana Ortiz, Francie Drescher, Cody Phifer, Tin Man Travis, Byron Dowd

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Monday, March 2

Greg Guymon & Friends

Choctaw Casino, Durant

Gary Morris

Country Dinner Theater, First Christian Church, Paris

Derryl Perry

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Songwriters circle

Love & War in Texas, Plano, 972-422-6201

Matthew Bell

Allen Food & Wine Festival, Allen

Tuesday, March 3

Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Wednesday, March 4

Brazos Point

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Tyler Rogers hosts open mic competition

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Texas Country Music Showcase

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Thursday, March 5

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Oliver White hosts open mic

The Loft, Whitewright

Brazos Point

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Southern Satellite

Sideways BBQ, Rockwall

Jamie Lin Wilson

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Tommy LeBoeuf

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

William Clark Green

Courtyard Theater, Plano

Friday, March 6

Rocky & The Bullwinkles

River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Chad Cooke Band, Brazos Point

Southern Junction Nightclub & Steakhouse, Royse City/Rockwall

Kevin Fowler

Honky Tonk Texas, Tyler

Curtis Grimes

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Kyle Park

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Saturday, March 7

Josh Ward

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Tommy Alverson, Mark David Manders, Kevin Deal, Ed Burleson, Nate Kipp, Sawyer Guymon, Fred Spears, Brett Watts, Tanner Duncan and Greg Guymon, Nate Kipp

Red River Rhapsody, North Rig Grill, Denison

Alex Lease

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Mo Pitney, Brazos Point

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Cody Canada & The Departed

Sundance Hall, Canton

Jake Worthington

Silver Saloon, Terrell

Friction Farm

The Old Firehouse, Edom

James Lann

The Pub, McKinney

Zach Pohl

Café Bohemia, Plano

