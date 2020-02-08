Sunday, Feb. 9

Rebecca Folsom

Wildscape Acres, Ravenna

Bonham

Eleven Hundred

Springs, Joshua Ray Walker

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Terry McBride

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)

The River, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Alexandra Tayara

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Septien Entertainment Valentine Showcase

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Thursday, Feb. 13

JD Myers & Legacy

Southern Junction, Royse City

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Southern Brave

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Wyatt Martin

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Justin Myers

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Friday, Feb. 14

Gary Allan

WinSar Casino, Thackerville

Rocky & The Bullwinkles

River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Big Joe Walker band

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Evan Ritchie, J.D. Cobb

Landon Winery, Greenville

Tracy Byrd, JD Myers & Legacy

Southern Junction, Royse City

Jake Worthington

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Roger Craeger

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Wanda King

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Matthew Bell

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Zane Williams & Hill Country

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Ashley Weaver

Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

Saturday, Feb. 15

Cole Scoggins

Elks Lodge, Paris

David Adam Byrnes

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Duck Creek duo

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Kyle Daniel, JD Myers & Legacy

Southern Junction, Royse City

The Glenn Miller Orchestra

Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville

Cody Wayne

Little Bit Country, Commerce

Beyond the Pale

The Bowery Stage, Winnsboro

Curtis Grimes, Kevin Jackson

Neon Moon, Yantis

Hickory Hill, The Purple Hulls

Texas Music City, Lindale

Jamie Richards

Sundance Hall, Canton

J.D. Cobb

Lakeside, Seven Points

Jon Christopher Davis, Maylee Thomas

The Guitar Sanctuary, McKinney

Jon Wolfe

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Quinten Hope Band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Justin Pickard

The Celt, McKinney

Ed Burleson

Love & War in Texas, Plano

