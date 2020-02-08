Sunday, Feb. 9
Rebecca Folsom
Wildscape Acres, Ravenna
Bonham
Eleven Hundred
Springs, Joshua Ray Walker
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Terry McBride
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)
The River, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Alexandra Tayara
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Septien Entertainment Valentine Showcase
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Thursday, Feb. 13
JD Myers & Legacy
Southern Junction, Royse City
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Southern Brave
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Wyatt Martin
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Justin Myers
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Friday, Feb. 14
Gary Allan
WinSar Casino, Thackerville
Rocky & The Bullwinkles
River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Big Joe Walker band
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Evan Ritchie, J.D. Cobb
Landon Winery, Greenville
Tracy Byrd, JD Myers & Legacy
Southern Junction, Royse City
Jake Worthington
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Roger Craeger
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Wanda King
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Matthew Bell
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Zane Williams & Hill Country
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Ashley Weaver
Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
Saturday, Feb. 15
Cole Scoggins
Elks Lodge, Paris
David Adam Byrnes
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Duck Creek duo
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Kyle Daniel, JD Myers & Legacy
Southern Junction, Royse City
The Glenn Miller Orchestra
Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville
Cody Wayne
Little Bit Country, Commerce
Beyond the Pale
The Bowery Stage, Winnsboro
Curtis Grimes, Kevin Jackson
Neon Moon, Yantis
Hickory Hill, The Purple Hulls
Texas Music City, Lindale
Jamie Richards
Sundance Hall, Canton
J.D. Cobb
Lakeside, Seven Points
Jon Christopher Davis, Maylee Thomas
The Guitar Sanctuary, McKinney
Jon Wolfe
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Quinten Hope Band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Justin Pickard
The Celt, McKinney
Ed Burleson
Love & War in Texas, Plano
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.